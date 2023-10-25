GHOne morning show host Serwaa Amihere is trending online after she publicly disgraced Action Worship Center for stealing her design to slay for God

Some social media users have found proof that Serwaa Amihere allegedly copies her designs from top and new fashion brands

Some Ghanaians have commented on the post by Twitter user @nana_turks about Serwaa Amihere's alleged style theft

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere's fashion brand, Office & Co, is under public scrutiny after she accused Action Worship Center of stealing her designs.

Serwaa Amihere and her sister Maame Gyamfuaa slay in dresses designed by Office & Co. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

The GHOne TV presenter blasted the religious organisation for not patronising her products but rather taking inspiration from her signature design to their seamstresses to design an exact design for them.

Some social media users exposed Serwaa Amihere for stealing her designs from Pinterest after she insulted the leaders of the Action Worship Center.

Serwaa Amihere calls out Action Worship Center for stealing her designs.

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians accuse Serwaa Amihere of style theft

Some social media users have compared Serwaa Amihere's latest collections shared on her brand's page against some photos from top brands to check the similarities and date of posting on social media.

Serwaa Amihere's sister rocks a long-sleeve shirt dress

Serwaa Amihere's sister looked gorgeous in a plain long-sleeve button-down shirt and designer shoes with embellishment.

Maame Gyamfuaa wore a lustrous centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Serwaa Amihere allegedly steals design from top Korean fashion brand Becla

Korean fashion brand Becla has posted similar puff-sleeved shirt dresses on its website and social media pages.

Check out the photo below;

Korean fashion brand Becla markets its white puff shirt dress. Photo credit: @becla

Source: Instagram

Muslim fashion brand Zainab Mahmood posts puff sleeve dress on Instagram

Top Muslim fashion brand known for designing exquisite scarves and elegant dresses has similar designs on their social media pages.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse Reinvents Letitia Wright’s Black Panther Red Carpet Look At The 2023 VGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikTok sensation Wesley Kesse, who took style inspiration from Letitia Wright.

The 30-year-old wore boots and black sunglasses to accessorise her shimmering black suit.

Wesley Kesse's sophisticated appearance at the star-studded event has drawn praise from certain social media users.

Ghanaians Blast Felicia Osei's Tailor For Dress Failure After Stealing 2019 Miss Nigeria's Style

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Onua TV anchor Felicia Osei, who went viral after she asked her seamstress to replicate a distinctive design by a leading Nigerian fashion house for her.

The well-known TikToker chose a green cloth for her ensemble and added a halter neck style to stand out from the crowd.

Social media users have made comments about Felicia Osei's appearance as she stood tastefully for a picture in front of her birthday.

