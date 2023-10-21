Ghanaian professional barber Godwin Kofi Tetteh has graduated with a Master's Degree from UPSA

The CEO of Reflect Ghana impressed Ghanaians and parents as he gave his lectures and friends new haircuts

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Degree barber disclosed why he chose to study brands and communication at UPSA

The chief executive officer of Refleck Ghana, Godwin Kofi Tetteh, has inspired many Ghanaians with his success story as he graduated with a Master's Degree in Brands and Communication from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Ghanaian barber Godwin Kofi Tetteh graduates with a Master's degree from UPSA. Photo credit: @thedegreebarber

Source: Twitter

The professional barber with two branches in Accra has gone viral after giving his lecturers, course mates and friends haircuts during his graduation ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Godwin Kofi Tetteh said that every CEO should always pursue new courses to promote their business.

I decided to cut my lecturer on my graduation to bridge the gap between white Color and menial jobs. If you know the Degreebarber, you will understand that I have always advocated pursuing one’s passion but never undermining education.

I do not believe education is an end in itself, as many people do, but rather a tool to pursue any career journey one is involved in.

So yes, pushing and promoting student entrepreneurship is another reason for doing that haircut. I believe if every student has that mindset of creating jobs rather than looking for jobs, our unemployment problems in Ghana will be reduced drastically

The Degree Barber, as he is popularly called, shared the video on social media with this caption;

One is a Barber, and the other is a DJ. They both graduated with Masters in Brands and communication studies from UPSA today. Here they are doing what they love most. If they say, you can’t, ask them why not.

The Degree Barber talks about how his education shaped his career path and promoted his business

In an interview with Naa Askorkor on Asaase FM before she joined TV3, the young entrepreneur revealed how pursuing his first Degree at UPSA gave him in-depth knowledge about entrepreneurship and how to build a successful brand.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users congratulated the Degree Barber on his academic success

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Abdul Wahab Kofi

Big congrats, bro ✊✊✊ you never slept on your dreams

SJA ELECTRONICS stated:

Congratulations, my bro

Twentyonetrim stated:

well done, better than well said. Congratulations man

Mr. Asare stated:

Such an inspiration ❤️

KoJo REINDORF stated:

Congrats champ.

Naa Ayele Aryee Tatas stated:

The low haircut I am getting when I return. it has come my in ankasa

the_ultraspa stated:

You have so many ways of redefining this PROFESSION and have given parents enough reasons to encourage their wards to choose it as a career path for their Children. You are an INSPIRATION indeed to this generation. #CONGRATSCHAMP.

dbee_barbs stated:

More energy

phace2.barbershop stated:

Wow, this is fantastic, bro

Lifecutbarber stated:

This crazy

Amanorkwaojoseph stated:

More greatness ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh