Jackie Appiah represented Ghana at the 2-23 Africa Movie Academy Awards in a pink pantsuit in Lagos

A top fashion designer in Nigeria designed Jackie Appiah's custom-made outfit with a lot of top celebrity clients

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's foundation look and hairstyle at the event

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was among the best-dressed female celebrities who graced the 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

The top style icon wore a pink pantsuit by Nigerian fashion designer Weizd Hurm Franklyn for the much-anticipated event.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Jackie Appiah stood out on the red carpet with her classy outfit embedded with multiple springs and lots of black feathers.

The mother-of-one completed her look with a Christopher Kane Pink Gel clutch bag and matching pink high heels with embellishment.

The awards ceremony brought together filmmakers from all around the world to celebrate the finest of African actors and filmmakers.

The event was hosted by Richard Ato Turkson, Nancy Isime, and Rahama Sadau on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on Jackie Appiah's look at the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

gloriaosarfo stated:

Very beautiful

uzee_usman stated:

The most beautiful woman on earth, period ❤️❤️❤️

ladyjulie__ stated:

Ooo la la Jackie, you are stunning

cheeks_nbrows stated:

Their favourite's favourite ❤️❤️

Bhraquophishowbwoy stated:

My serious crush ❤️ still looking forward to meet you one day.

newyork3996 stated:

You look good in that dress...

abenaserwaah_ stated:

Beautiful as always❤️❤️

isioma_yocambel stated:

Simply classy

ndeybnta_jamm stated:

❤️❤️❤️love u so much is so cute

adwoa2907 stated:

Beautiful Adwoa ❤️❤️❤️

Bhraquophishowbwoy stated:

My serious crush ❤️ still looking forward to meeting you one day

perfection_quee1 stated:

Cutest of all

Jackie Appiah rocks a voluminous hairstyle

Jackie Appiah travelled in style as she slayed in a black long-sleeve jacket pants paired with sneakers.

Check out the photo below;

