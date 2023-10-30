Presec Legon's three NSMQ finalists showcased their unity and determination in a video posted on X, previously Twitter

Wearing their blue shirts, they exchanged hugs and gestures of solidarity before heading to the National Theatre for the competition

The video highlights their confidence and camaraderie as they prepare for the final challenge in their pursuit of an eighth NSMQ trophy

In a display of unity and determination, the three representatives from Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz showcased their readiness for the final competition.

A video posted on Twitter revealed the students donning their signature blue shirts and shoes, symbolizing their preparedness.

They exchanged gestures of solidarity, hugged, and left their room for the National Theatre, the venue for the grand finale.

A collage of the three NSMQ contestants of PRESEC and their school crest Photo credit: @NSMQGhana & @PRESECLEGON_

The video, shared on the NSMQ page, captured their majestic entrance, walking up the stairs with confidence.

Arriving at the venue, they paused to admire the stage where they aim to secure their eighth NSMQ trophy, embodying the spirit of competition and camaraderie as they gear up for the ultimate challenge.

PRESEC will contest against Achimota School and Opoku Ware School for the 2023 NSMQ title.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

@Mcvoo2 said:

Heat for the Owarian guys

@Wei_Kwasiaaato wrote:

I can smell some victory ✌️ in the AIR

@Kofiababio10 said:

The tall guy shaa pass, bro dont look into the camera

@DennisBempah2 wrote:

Blue magicians,as Messi go take ein 8th then you for do wild o

@ElikplimKorda said:

let’s go Presec

@Dav_Adu wrote:

Kaishhhh...8 is coming ooo

@aob_shan said:

Mortey mia oo

Akufo-Addo To Grace 2023 NSMQ Grand Finale As Special Guest

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo will attend the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals featuring Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), Opoku Ware School, and Achimota School.

These schools emerged victorious in intense semifinal battles.

The event, set for Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre, Accra, will determine the NSMQ champion among these formidable contenders.

