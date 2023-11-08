Ghanaian bride, Benny looked resplendent in a gold corseted kente gown as she arrived at her fully sponsored wedding

The melanin beauty dazzled in flawless makeup and charming hairstyle for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have praised the top wedding vendors for organising a free wedding for the lovely couple

Ghanaian couple Benny and Sam are the third couple to enjoy a free wedding organised by a group of wedding vendors.

Ghanaian couple Benny and Sam rock elegant outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The lucky couple was selected after sharing the intriguing story of how they met and what they have been after her husband mistakenly knocked down a young girl who died moments later.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian couple Sam and Benny look classy in stunning outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian bride Benny wore a beaded brown lace dress and centre-parted frontal hairstyle for the pre-wedding photoshoot. The groom looked dapper in a blue brocade kaftan and matching trousers.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Benny slays in a corseted kente gown

Ghanaian bride Benny looked radiant in a structured kente gown and glamorous hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian groom Sam rocks a three-piece kaftan for his traditional wedding

The happy groom wore a custom-made long-sleeve kaftan styled with a stylish sleeveless jacket while showing off his dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's elegant look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

lois_asare stated:

This is angelic, too beautiful, there’s nothing not to love about this masterpiece…. Blessed hands you have

Geeyeb stated:

It's giving 10+10 - nothing + bougie

Jewelafi stated:

❤️her outfit is a million over ten.

tilda_ekuahamadywah stated:

Detailed

debbies_homeandelectricalsgh stated:

This is beautiful .

lady_dumz23 stated:

The outfit is FIRE

Bertha. Kwarteng stated:

Exquisite ❤️❤️❤️

nanaadwoa_emerald stated:

Everything looks good on her

Facesbyapreba stated:

She looks amazing. This is God oo

Bethmienbeauty stated:

She looked so gorgeous and glorious. Well done, team!

c_a_m_b_e_l_l_a stated:

She looks absolutely amazing

nana_akua_addai stated:

If not God, then who God bless all the vendors

