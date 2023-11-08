Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has gone viral with her breathtaking photoshoot on Instagram

The young CEO looked unrecognisable as she flaunted her cleavage in a skintight outfit showing her thighs

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's post admiring her beauty and unique style

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has earned a spot among the best-dressed young celebrities of 2023 with this fabulous look.

The influencer looked spectacular in a stunning lace outfit for her photoshoot. Asantewaa flaunted her cleavage in a sleeveless lace dress designed with rhinestones as she posed gracefully in the viral photos.

The healthcare entrepreneur wore a long frontal hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup with well-defined eyebrows and cherry cheeks.

Check out the photos below;

Asantewaa models in casual African print dresses

Fashion model and brand influencer Asantewaa looked incredible in casual short African print dresses while rocking short African braids.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa's elegant look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_abe_na_xx stated:

And she’s so beautiful I can see

queennana_ama stated:

You’re so beautiful mom❤️

bae. kloding stated:

Queen of Kings❤️

piesie_nyansani_88 stated:

The winning team gather here

fosuhemaa795 stated:

Beautiful Akua Dwamena ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Obaa Akua Asantewaah ❤️❤️❤️ the good Lord isn’t finished with you yet ❤️❤️❤️

Akhosuaa. dosty stated:

Happy new month

ideya_clothing stated:

Happy new month ❤️❤️

empressasieduwaa9 stated:

You look amazing, dear ❤️❤️❤️keep shining, love ❤️

tracry_trends stated:

You are loved, wai❤️ that’s why your haters, too, are plenty close your eyes on them

