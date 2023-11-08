Asantewaa: Ghanaian TikToker Flaunts Her Thighs In Stunning Sleeveless See-Through Lace Dress
- Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has gone viral with her breathtaking photoshoot on Instagram
- The young CEO looked unrecognisable as she flaunted her cleavage in a skintight outfit showing her thighs
- Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's post admiring her beauty and unique style
Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has earned a spot among the best-dressed young celebrities of 2023 with this fabulous look.
The influencer looked spectacular in a stunning lace outfit for her photoshoot. Asantewaa flaunted her cleavage in a sleeveless lace dress designed with rhinestones as she posed gracefully in the viral photos.
The healthcare entrepreneur wore a long frontal hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup with well-defined eyebrows and cherry cheeks.
Asantewaa models in casual African print dresses
Fashion model and brand influencer Asantewaa looked incredible in casual short African print dresses while rocking short African braids.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa's elegant look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
_abe_na_xx stated:
And she’s so beautiful I can see
queennana_ama stated:
You’re so beautiful mom❤️
bae. kloding stated:
Queen of Kings❤️
piesie_nyansani_88 stated:
The winning team gather here
fosuhemaa795 stated:
Beautiful Akua Dwamena ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Obaa Akua Asantewaah ❤️❤️❤️ the good Lord isn’t finished with you yet ❤️❤️❤️
Akhosuaa. dosty stated:
Happy new month
ideya_clothing stated:
Happy new month ❤️❤️
empressasieduwaa9 stated:
You look amazing, dear ❤️❤️❤️keep shining, love ❤️
tracry_trends stated:
You are loved, wai❤️ that’s why your haters, too, are plenty close your eyes on them
