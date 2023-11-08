Global site navigation

Asantewaa: Ghanaian TikToker Flaunts Her Thighs In Stunning Sleeveless See-Through Lace Dress
Style

by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has gone viral with her breathtaking photoshoot on Instagram
  • The young CEO looked unrecognisable as she flaunted her cleavage in a skintight outfit showing her thighs
  • Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's post admiring her beauty and unique style

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, has earned a spot among the best-dressed young celebrities of 2023 with this fabulous look.

The influencer looked spectacular in a stunning lace outfit for her photoshoot. Asantewaa flaunted her cleavage in a sleeveless lace dress designed with rhinestones as she posed gracefully in the viral photos.

The healthcare entrepreneur wore a long frontal hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup with well-defined eyebrows and cherry cheeks.

Check out the photos below;

Asantewaa models in casual African print dresses

Fashion model and brand influencer Asantewaa looked incredible in casual short African print dresses while rocking short African braids.

Ghanaian bride Benny stuns in structured kente gown and glamorous hair at her 100% sponsored wedding

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa's elegant look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_abe_na_xx stated:

And she’s so beautiful I can see

queennana_ama stated:

You’re so beautiful mom❤️

bae. kloding stated:

Queen of Kings❤️

piesie_nyansani_88 stated:

The winning team gather here

fosuhemaa795 stated:

Beautiful Akua Dwamena ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Obaa Akua Asantewaah ❤️❤️❤️ the good Lord isn’t finished with you yet ❤️❤️❤️

Akhosuaa. dosty stated:

Happy new month

ideya_clothing stated:

Happy new month ❤️❤️

empressasieduwaa9 stated:

You look amazing, dear ❤️❤️❤️keep shining, love ❤️

tracry_trends stated:

You are loved, wai❤️ that’s why your haters, too, are plenty close your eyes on them

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa Fails To Impress With The 3 Stunning Dresses She Wore For Her 29th Birthday Party

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith slays in white dress while posing beside her white Range Rover in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa, who wore three dresses for her opulent birthday celebration.

The young married lady looked amazing in a matching hairdo to complete her glitzy appearance.

Several people have made remarks on Asantewaa's sense of style and cosmetics on social media.

Asantewaa Looks Regal In Kaba And Thigh-High Long Skirt To Wesley Kesse's Birthday Party

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa, who always stands out at star-studded events with her looks.

The TikToker attended influencer Wesley Kesse's lavish birthday party dressed traditionally in African print.

The gifted content creator was among the best-dressed at the Accra, Ghana, 90s-themed event.

