Former Black Stars player Agyeman Badu's gorgeous wife wowed wedding guests with her soothing voice as she joined Piesie Esther to perform her new song titled MO

Ghanaian bride Regitta Arthur looked stunning in flawless makeup and classy kente for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple for making them believe in love amid lots of celebrity divorce cases

Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu is the latest groom in town as he weds the love of his life in a lovely traditional wedding on November 9, 2023.

The celebrity couple won hearts online by inviting award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther to perform at their lovely wedding.

Agyeman-Badu and his pretty wife, Regitta Arthur, rock elegant kente outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The handsome and exceptional former Black Stars midfielder, popularly called Agyeman-Badu, looked dapper in a colourful kente wrap and African gold jewellery for the star-studded event.

Ghanaian bride Regitta has warm hearts with her breathtaking cleavage-baring Kente gown for the engagement ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Former Black Stars player Agyeman-Badu and his wife look regal in matching kente ensembles

Ghanaian musician Piesie Esther looked fabulous in a stylish shiny dress as she performed at the viral celebrity wedding.

Agyeman-Badu's wife looked exquisite in a structured kente gown, and the celebrity groom wore a matching kente wrap.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian politician A Plus and his daughter attend Agyeman-Badu's wedding

Ghanaian politician Kwame A Plus and his beautiful daughter were spotted at Agyeman-Badu's traditional wedding ceremony.

The famous husband of top stylist Akosua Vee Bannerman wore a two-piece white kaftan and a hat while his daughter dazzled in a ruched dress.

Watch the video below;

