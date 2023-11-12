Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos and his gorgeous wife looked stunning together in classy kente outfits for their traditional wedding

Famous celebrities, including Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman, who was also among the bridal train, looked elegant in a two-piece outfit

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple on their luxurious wedding ceremony

Ghanaian actor Richard Asante, popularly called Kalybos, is among the celebrities who married in November 2023.

The top comedian famously for starring in Boys Kasa comedy skit made the love of his life Antwiwaa in a star-studded ceremony.

Kalybos and his pretty wife Antwiwaa look regal in Kente outfits: @innol_ens

The lovely couple nearly broke the internet with their lovely pre-wedding photoshoot on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Ghanaian bride Antwiwaa who has an infectious smile, wore a purple lace dress and long African braids, while the groom donned a blue brocade suit and black trousers.

Kalybos's wife looks fabulous in kente as she shows off her tattoo

Ghanaian melanin bride Antwiwaa looked incredible in kente and gold accessories for her traditional wedding ceremony.

The talented makeup artist Obaa Hemaa chose the right makeup products to makeup products to match her skin tone.

Kalybos's wife slays in structured kente for their outdoor wedding

Ghanaian actor Kalybos's gorgeous wife wore a short ruffled sleeve beaded kente gown as she recited their wedding vows.

Ghanaian bride Antwiwaa matched her colourful earrings with her kente gown for the outdoor event while maintaining her hairstyle for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian actor Kalybos looks dashing in Indian-inspired outfit for his lavish wedding

Ghanaian actor Kalybos looked handsome and classy as always on his wedding day. He wore a shiny two-piece outfit as the pastor blessed their marriage.

Some social media users have commented on Kalybos' wedding photos

jamal_usuff stated:

Patri seems jealous looking at her face, or it’s my eyes?

dimple_dorrent stated:

Hm Akans playing Igbo song traditional songs in Akan Traditional clothes smh

dede_thecelebrityshitoplug stated:

While some people are getting married, others are attacking baby daddies ...this Life

adobea___xx stated:

How did the wife manage to take him seriously when he popped the question it’s really beautiful seeing Ahuofe Patri standing beside him on his big day

bernice_kusi_mcmillan_' stated:

Dj play Kwaku Ananse

laura_angel088 stated:

Congratulations

ms_kessewaa stated:

Bismarkthejoke ein dance got me er btw congrats ❤️

ese_weht stated:

It's patri being a groomed lady for me. See vibe

