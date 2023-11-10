Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh has married the love of his life in a private ceremony in August 2023, according to reports

Founder and General overseer of Makers House Chapel International Church, Michael Boadi Nyamekye, blessed the marriage of the famous politician

Some social media users have congratulated the medical doctor after a photo from his private wedding was shared online

Ghana's Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly called Nana Poku (NAPO), has tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South looked dapper in a colourful kente wrap while rocking an expensive designer wristwatch.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh marries a beautiful woman in a private ceremony. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride impressed Ghanaians with her beaded, off-shoulder, corseted kente gown for the simple wedding.

She looked radiant in flawless makeup while slaying in a charming frontal hairstyle accessory with a classy bridal hair accessory.

Mrs Opoku Prempeh completed her look with expensive gold jewellery as the famous Ghanaian pastor and General overseer of Makers House Chapel International Church, Michael Boadi Nyamekye, blessed their marriage.

Check out the Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh's wedding photo below;

Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh enrols artisans of Manhyia South in vocational training

Former Minister of Education and KNUST graduate Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh enrolled over 150 people in various institutions to acquire vocational skills.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's wedding photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Raymond Akampelige stated:

Congratulations

Dede Larko stated:

Congratulations honourable

Salima Antwiwaa stated:

Ghana First. Agenda to become a vice president, hahaha; the pain goes straight to Nana Aba Namoah

Dzi Dzor stated:

Ghana First abeg gist me from that pot

Bashgamboo Bashiru stated:

Marrying because of politics just to become vice to Bawumia

Agyeman-Badu's Wedding: Ghanaian Bride Regitta Rocks Corseted Tulle Kente Gown And Coloured Hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu, a Ghanaian international football player who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The former Black Stars footballer married a fair-skinned Ghanaian businesswoman in an opulent ceremony.

Some social media users have congratulated the famous couple on their joyful marriage.

Pretty Bride And Her Sister Confuse Ghanaians As They Rock Matching Kente Gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rose, a Ghanaian bride who looked amazing in a gorgeous structured gown for her traditional wedding.

The bride's sister upped her style game as she wore a matching kente gown to cheer on her sister on her wedding day.

Social media fans have applauded the stunning sisters for displaying love and harmony in the widely shared videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh