Ghanaian wedding master of ceremonies Shegelaborbor has revealed how he met the love of his love during a client's plush wedding ceremony.

Shegelaborbor disclosed that his beautiful wife was the bride's cousin, and instantly, they had a unique connection after a brief conversation.

The adorable couple Shegelaborbor and Tracy went viral with their pre-wedding photoshoot, rocking stunning two-piece outfits.

Ghanaian bride Tracy looked impeccable in a shiny kente gown

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Tracy in a long-sleeve beaded Asooke and beautiful gele style with a matching hand fan.

Ghanaian groom Shegelaborbor rocks a stylish agbada for his traditional wedding

Former fashion designer and viral wedding MC Shegelaborbor looked dashing in a three-piece outfit with embroidery and a Mobutu hat for his traditional wedding.

Ghanaian comedian Comedian KMK has congratulated on Ghanian wedding MC Shegelaborbor's wedding photos

Comediankmk stated:

Work and happiness congratulations, man

iamabena1 stated:

Congratulations darling

serwaasaved3 stated:

Shege!!!!!!!!! Guy guy awww, see me smile like mumu congratulations, dear

georgebannerman stated:

Congratulations, bro, you know I may not be there with you in the flesh, but I’m there with you in spirit .. cheers to your matrimony already

nina_jifa stated:

Awwwwnnnnnn Congratulations who ll MC de MC

Ciaranditsi stated:

Congratulations more of this laughter throughout

etor_vals stated:

You're the man!!! Congratulations

edzewo_inicio stated:

Congratulations to you

Primeshadesgh stated:

Congratulations

Quabenah stated:

Congrats Fam @shegelabobor Cheers To More Blissful Years Ahead

