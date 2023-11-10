Shegelaborbor: Ghanaian Wedding MC Marries In A Lavish Ceremony, Bride Rocks Asooke And Classy Gele
- Ghanaian wedding MC Shegelaborbor has married a brilliant and gorgeous woman he met at a client's wedding
- The happy couple has taken over social media with their beautiful wedding videos and unique dance moves
- Ghanaian wedding vendors and some social media users have congratulated the witty, affable and hardworking MC on his nuptials
Ghanaian wedding master of ceremonies Shegelaborbor has revealed how he met the love of his love during a client's plush wedding ceremony.
Shegelaborbor disclosed that his beautiful wife was the bride's cousin, and instantly, they had a unique connection after a brief conversation.
The adorable couple Shegelaborbor and Tracy went viral with their pre-wedding photoshoot, rocking stunning two-piece outfits.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Tracy looked impeccable in a shiny kente gown
The gorgeous Ghanaian bride Tracy in a long-sleeve beaded Asooke and beautiful gele style with a matching hand fan.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian groom Shegelaborbor rocks a stylish agbada for his traditional wedding
Former fashion designer and viral wedding MC Shegelaborbor looked dashing in a three-piece outfit with embroidery and a Mobutu hat for his traditional wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian comedian Comedian KMK has congratulated on Ghanian wedding MC Shegelaborbor's wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Comediankmk stated:
Work and happiness congratulations, man
iamabena1 stated:
Congratulations darling
serwaasaved3 stated:
Shege!!!!!!!!! Guy guy awww, see me smile like mumu congratulations, dear
georgebannerman stated:
Congratulations, bro, you know I may not be there with you in the flesh, but I’m there with you in spirit .. cheers to your matrimony already
nina_jifa stated:
Awwwwnnnnnn Congratulations who ll MC de MC
Ciaranditsi stated:
Congratulations more of this laughter throughout
etor_vals stated:
You're the man!!! Congratulations
edzewo_inicio stated:
Congratulations to you
Primeshadesgh stated:
Congratulations
Quabenah stated:
Congrats Fam @shegelabobor Cheers To More Blissful Years Ahead
