Jackie Appiah Defies Age As She Flaunts Small Waist In Stylish Black Dress To Mark Her 40th Birthday
- Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is celebrating her 40th birthday with elegant photos
- Jackie Appiah has left some of her fans awe-inspired with her new transformation and flawless beauty
- Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and other celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's birthday photos
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken over the Internet with her age-defying physique as she celebrated her fortieth birthday.
The famous style icon notable for flaunting her luxurious designer outfits, shoes and bags on social media looked exquisite in a black off-shoulder dress by female designer Meg Morrison for her birthday shoot.
Jackie Appiah looked fabulous, as always, in a side-parted lustrous curly hairstyle and perfect tone makeup to complete her look.
The mother-of-one wore stylish drop earrings that complimented her expensive Rene Caovilla sandals for the photoshoot
Gospel musician Diana Hamilton looks majestic in shiny tassel off-shoulder sleeved dress to mark her birthday
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stuns in a silver structured gown for the 40th birthday shoot
A-lister Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked heavenly in a full beaded sleeveless dress with extravaganza details for her birthday shoot.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
fameye_music stated:
Blessings queen
Iambroquophifhancy stated:
Happy birthday @jackieappiah. I wish you many more years of happiness and good health
Fiificoleman stated:
Happy, beautiful birthday to you
ameyaw112 stated:
Happy birthday sweetie
officialokokobioko stated:
Happy birthday my fav
Brenlutte stated:
Happy birthday Jackie ✨
Therebeccadonkor stated:
Happy birthday beautiful
Dennisbonsu stated:
Happy birthday
Mercyjohnsonokojie stated:
Happy Birthday day Jacks❤️❤️ May all your dreams come true today and always
Jamesgardinergh stated:
Happy birthday Jackie Chan
United Showbiz host MzGee looks ravishing in black jumpsuit with stylish turtleneck and billowing sleeves
Rukkysanda stated:
JACKKKK*** Happy Birthday Radiant*** Blessings, Kisses & Love.
Victoriainyama stated:
Happy Happy, Blessed Birthday, darling
Sister Deborah stated:
Happy Birthday! More blessings!
