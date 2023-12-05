Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is celebrating her 40th birthday with elegant photos

Jackie Appiah has left some of her fans awe-inspired with her new transformation and flawless beauty

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and other celebrities have commented on Jackie Appiah's birthday photos

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken over the Internet with her age-defying physique as she celebrated her fortieth birthday.

The famous style icon notable for flaunting her luxurious designer outfits, shoes and bags on social media looked exquisite in a black off-shoulder dress by female designer Meg Morrison for her birthday shoot.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in expensive hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah looked fabulous, as always, in a side-parted lustrous curly hairstyle and perfect tone makeup to complete her look.

The mother-of-one wore stylish drop earrings that complimented her expensive Rene Caovilla sandals for the photoshoot

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stuns in a silver structured gown for the 40th birthday shoot

A-lister Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked heavenly in a full beaded sleeveless dress with extravaganza details for her birthday shoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

fameye_music stated:

Blessings queen

Iambroquophifhancy stated:

Happy birthday @jackieappiah. I wish you many more years of happiness and good health

Fiificoleman stated:

Happy, beautiful birthday to you

ameyaw112 stated:

Happy birthday sweetie

officialokokobioko stated:

Happy birthday my fav

Brenlutte stated:

Happy birthday Jackie ✨

Therebeccadonkor stated:

Happy birthday beautiful

Dennisbonsu stated:

Happy birthday

Mercyjohnsonokojie stated:

Happy Birthday day Jacks❤️❤️ May all your dreams come true today and always

Jamesgardinergh stated:

Happy birthday Jackie Chan

Rukkysanda stated:

JACKKKK*** Happy Birthday Radiant*** Blessings, Kisses & Love.

Victoriainyama stated:

Happy Happy, Blessed Birthday, darling

Sister Deborah stated:

Happy Birthday! More blessings!

Jackie Appiah Bares Cleavage In Classy Pantsuit Styled With GH¢60,000 Lanvin Cat Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who was the centre of attention at Adjetey Annag's book launch.

She rocked gorgeous hair, impeccable makeup, and exquisite jewellery to alleviate her look.

Jackie Appiah's appearance has drawn criticism from a few Ghanaian celebrities, notably Ameyaw Debrah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh