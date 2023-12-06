Plus-size Ghanaian bride Jennifer has set a new wedding dress trend with her gorgeous kente gown for her traditional wedding

The female wedding planner and her team have impressed many with the perfectly executed event

Some social media users have commented on the bride's custom-made gowns that accentuated her curves

Ghanaian wedding planner and chief executive officer of Doddle Wedding Jennifer and her heartthrob are trending with their lavish wedding wedding in Tarkoradi.

The gorgeous bride has made Ghanaians fall in love with her stylish wedding ensembles for her multi-day wedding celebrations.

Ghanaian couple Jennifer and Gideon look adorable together. Photo credit: @quarmfotos

Source: Instagram

The radiant bride looked stunning in a short-sleeved kente gown with creatively designed tassels, peplum technique and in-built corset style on her big day.

Ghanaian bride, Jennifer wore a classy frontal ponytail hairstyle and floral-shaped earrings that matched her traditional wedding outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Jennifer looks heavenly in a glittering gown for her wedding reception

The beautiful bride Jennifer and her husband, Gideon, looked adorable together as they stepped on the door floor in custom-made outfits at their traditional wedding reception party.

Ghanaian bride Jennifer wore a long-sleeve thigh-high gown designed with rhinestones, and the good-looking groom looked dashing in a designer suit.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Jennifer looks flawless in a white corseted dress

Ghanaian bride Jennifer turned heads in a white beaded lace dress for her bridal photoshoot before the plush wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride slays in a pink bridal robe with long ruffled sleeves

Ghanaian bride Jennifer who planned her own wedding, looked stunning in a pink lace corseted bridal robe for her photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's elegant kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

elisa_flowers_decor stated:

Congrats jenny

dzidzi_hairandglam stated:

The bride understands her body gorgeous

Mypinkeagle stated:

Beautiful Congratulations to her and her husband, and may the Lord bless and favour them on this beautiful journey together

bee_baako stated:

Congrats Jenny

katenyarko94 stated:

Beautiful, congratulations to her ❤️

enya_edjhani stated:

Beautifully covered❤️❤️❤️❤️

mabelakuaasante stated:

Congratulations

Narnahamakennell stated:

Congratulations Adjoa

prestige. cakes stated:

You made a Beautiful Bride, Jenny

_plannedbypoquah stated:

Jennnyy❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaian Bride With Melanin Skin Rocks Sleeveless Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Bacino, a Ghanaian bride who turned heads in two corseted kente gowns, making her an extremely beautiful bride.

Throughout the wedding ceremony, the attractive Ghanaian bride and her voluptuous groom couldn't stop gazing at one another.

Social media users have commented about the groom's flawless dancing during the customary wedding.

Plus-Size Ghanaian Bride Rocks Glittering Ruffled Off-Shoulder Corseted Kente Gown For Her Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian realtor Anthony and his stunning wife Jane, who looked wonderful together at their opulent wedding, dressed elegantly.

The multi-day event featured a beaming and lively plus-size bride with impeccable style.

Some users have commented on beautiful wedding photos and videos circulating on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh