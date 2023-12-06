Ghanaian fashion designer Piel has gone viral with her unique collection of kente gowns for her traditional wedding

The fair-skinned bride designed six kente ensembles to rock in one day as she marries the love of her life

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful couple, wishing them a happy married life

Ghanaian bride Piel is the first fashion designer to tie the knot in December 2023 in six extraordinary kente gowns for her luxurious traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Piel and Henry look stunning together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The chief executive officer of Piel Couture, a bespoke brand that designs custom-made bridal wear for high-class brides, created her wedding outfits.

The talented fashion designer looked terrific in a black off-shoulder dress, while the groom wore a black long-sleeve sweatshirt for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian fashion designer Piel shows off her six stylish kente gowns for her traditional wedding

The famous fashion designer and glowing bride Piel flaunted cleavage in a see-through bridal robe as she posed with her kente gowns.

Ghanaian fashion designer Piel dazzles in a shiny Northern Kente gown for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Piel looked exquisite in an orange corseted kente gown with a matching turban to complete her look for her luxurious wedding.

Ghanaian bride Piel slays in an off-shoulder kente gown

Ghanaian bride Piel warm hearts online with her vivid kente gown with unique beading details for her traditional wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian fashion designer Piel Couture's stunning dresses

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

miss_angie_1 stated:

And she’s wearing all these dresses in one day? . Gorgeous dresses, by the way

mawusi_deka stated:

Congrats, love, but would you get enough time to wear all these royal beauties

_akosuaahere stated:

Oh, she’s a fashion designer no wonder

Fabricsring stated:

Eiiiii for one person

Kenteafrik stated:

This is gorgeous

__ofeibeaaa stated:

Wow, sis, is really gonna wear all of them. ?

Trendygatesgh stated:

Congrats, madam... please if you're not able to wear all of them, send me the remaining ones wai

abyna_odi stated:

She’s going to wear all these dresses, wow

Nkunimwellington stated:

Na wobenya time ahyɛ ne nyinaa?

obie_brend stated:

congratulations, Peace ❤️

poshkidz_haven stated:

Wow..congratulations ❤️❤️ beautiful beautiful

