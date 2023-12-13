A Ghanaian mother invoked curses at a hostel, seeking retribution for the theft of her son's laptop by using eggs and mentioning the river god deity Antoa Nyaama

A Ghanaian mother took matters into her own hands after her son's laptop was stolen at a hostel occupied by first-year university students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a social media post that has since gone viral, the mother donned a kaba and long skirt and was seen holding eggs and invoking curses on the supposed thief.

With fervent mentions of Antoa Nyaama, a popular river god deity in the Ashanti Region, the woman justified her actions, citing the financial sacrifices she made to support her son's education and expressing a desire for retribution against the alleged thief and their family.

The boy's mother said she struggled to make money and buy the laptop for her son.

The incident unfolded as the distressed mother slapped the floor with eggs, a symbolic act often associated with invoking curses in certain cultural beliefs.

The mention of Antoa Nyaama, known for its shrine in the Ashanti Region, adds a spiritual element to the woman's plea for justice.

In her invocation, the mother sought not only the recovery of the stolen laptop but also punishment for the thief and their family, relying on cultural and spiritual beliefs to address the perceived injustice.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below.

@gadonpapa1 said:

My mom will never do this. May God give her God fearing mothers. Mothers who will always call upon him in every situation

@livelike_nkunku asked:

Lmao …why ebi today en kiddie dey go school

@aboagye_Enok wrote:

It won't work

@Togbe_Edem wondered

Why she add the family tho? Ei

@Loglodr said:

This looks like something my mother will do in her closet in prayers for anyone who offends me.

@samuel_sesah wrote:

Well, I've seen a different situation in Republic Hall where a voltarian who lost his laptop went back home and the person who stole it developed Hernia and brought back the laptop. Took several petition from the leaders and some rites for him to go and reverse it

@amihere_collins said:

Y question is , y do I people add the family? Maybe some of de family is already struggling in life and u are adding curse. Hmmm

Traditional priestess storms son's school and rains curses on alleged thief who her son's stole phone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a traditional priestess donned conventional attire and visited Lashibi Senior High School to curse a student accused of stealing her son's phone.

The incident occurred after her son's phone allegedly went missing on July 28, 2023.

The video of the priestess performing rituals on the school premises raised concerns about security at the school.

Source: YEN.com.gh