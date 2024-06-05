Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei wore two long gowns to the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The media personality rocked a stunning ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's stunning outfit to the star-studded event

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei is the first among the two women who wore more than one outfit to the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

On the red carpet, the event's host, Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, looked stunning in three gowns by three designers.

The Onua FM presenter was first spotted in a shiny brocade pleated dress that became the talk of the town.

Felicia Osei rocks stylish outfits. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Some social media users blasted her for not meeting the standard for the red carpet set by top fashion icons like Berla Mundi, Nana Akua Addo and Nana Ama McBrown.

Felicia Osei looked gorgeous in her frontal hairstyle, heavy makeup, contact lenses and glossy lips to the red carpet event.

She accessorised her look with handmade tassel earrings to match the puff-sleeved dress.

Felicia Osei slays in a second glamorous outfit on the red carpet

Felicia Osei looked breathtaking in a strapless gold gown clinched to her body as she showed off her dance moves.

Ghanaians comment on Felicia Osei's TGMA 24 outfits

akua_jolly stated:

Aahh feliii this one to you are being sassy small you spoil it with the moves ❤❤❤ .. you look beautiful

babigail957 stated:

Never a boring Tuesday after seeing your allo dance videos

Nharnahmaraj stated:

Is there something about Tuesdays that @osei__felicia hasn’t told us yet… Cause is like every Tuesday biaaa Vhim no wc hc

maame_adwoa_york stated:

From ur hair to ur make up to ur outfit everything is perfect @osei__felicia

Ellahkuffour stated:

my babyyyyyyy❤️❤️

nayaafriqa stated:

My babyyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️

tracynanaama stated:

the dance u will kill us anyways u look good

jarbrella stated:

Ebi like say somebody dey distract you so the dance is not frowning today❤️❤️

take_off_gh stated:

Fine Girls nyinaa class prefect. I wish I can support you up there but it's fine

powderguy1 stated:

You no collect your length yet ?

Chrisyayerh stated:

You are loved wati

