GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere looks gorgeous in a kente gown for her latest photoshoot

The famous Sima Brew designed the most-talked-about custom-made kente gown with unique details

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's outfit and expensive hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has collaborated with famous female fashion designer Sima Brew to release a new bridalwear for 2024 brides.

Serwaa Amihere wore a corseted kente gown with structured beaded floral and classy off-shoulder sleeves.

Serwaa Amihere slays in stunning hairstyles. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Sima Brew used another detachable floral applique to design her waist that matched the sleeves symmetrically.

The serial entrepreneur looked fabulous in a long frontal hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully at the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Serwaa Amihere looks splendid in a gold lace gown

Serwaa Amihere wore a perfect, exquisite gown designed by Sima Brew as she graced the cover of a magazine.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

the_nanatsiremu

Simabrew this is beautiful

ruthnanaamaamoako

when a masterpiece meets the ideal body type, it is a love brewed in a sima brew pot

anette_yaa

Exquisite work of art

Pserugga

Gorgeous

lrenelbrahim

This is too beautiful

Sheboaba stated:

@sima_brew, this is flawless. Beautiful outfit. Naaaaaa this ain’t beautiful it’s STUNNING

iamashong_jnr stated:

Gorgeous Mermaid❤️

mr.jayson54 stated:

Dis one dieer when we talk about the most beautiful media personality in Ghana i give to you,

dinaaar_01 stated:

3fata wo

princeakeem17 stated:

Glowing, Elegant, and Stunning

Veenaofficial stated:

This is so beautiful; I love it

