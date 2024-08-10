Ghanaian watchmaker Patrick Amofah is one of the few entrepreneurs creating unique watchpieces in Africa

The chief executive officer of Hourhand Watch Co has become a household name after gifting Otumfuour a gold watch

Some social media users have congratulated the founder and team at Hourhand Watch Co. as they celebrate their anniversary

Patrick Amofah, the gifted Ghanaian entrepreneur and visionary behind Hourhand Watch Company, is a man of bold ambitions who isn’t afraid to dream big.

His journey from repairing luxury timepieces to crafting them has positioned him as a leading figure in the world of luxury watches.

Warrior King Watches's brand epitomizes Ghanaian craftsmanship, blending tradition with contemporary design to create timepieces that resonate with royalty and beyond.

Patrick Amofah, the CEO of Warrior King Watches, presents a gold watch to Otumfour Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: @warriorkingwatches.

Source: Instagram

In 2023, Patrick achieved a milestone that many can only dream of—presenting a customized watch to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, one of the most revered figures in Ghana.

“We made a very particular piece, fully customized for the Asantehene,” Patrick shares with pride. “We wanted to honor the Asantehene with such a timepiece due to his impact on our country and Asanteman.”

This special presentation, which took place at the Manhyia Palace during the 5th Awukudae celebration on July 5, 2023, solidified the brand’s connection to Ghanaian royalty.

The Asantehene’s custom-made watch is a masterpiece in itself. It features a green dial with gold marks and white embossed fonts, exuding regal elegance.

The rare green crocodile skin leather strap adds a touch of exclusivity, perfectly complemented by an 18-karat gold bezel with a brushed and polished finish.

The luxury butterfly clasp buckle ensures a secure and stylish fit. On the face of the watch, the Denkyemkye emblem—a symbol of authority and the official seal of His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II—is prominently inscribed.

The watch's back is equally impressive. It showcases the Independence Arch of Ghana, with inscriptions and tags like "Gold Coast," "Warrior King Heritage," and "Limited Edition," making it a truly one-of-a-kind piece.

The Warrior King Watches collection, inspired by the literal meaning of “Ghana”—which translates to “Warrior King”—is not just a line of luxury timepieces; it’s a celebration of strength, legacy, and cultural pride.

Each watch is a masterpiece, reflecting Ghana's rich cultural essence while embracing the modernity of global design trends.

Check out the photos below:

The Asantehene's version, a stunning 18-karat gold electroplated watch valued at GH₵100,000, exemplifies the brand's commitment to excellence and its deep reverence for Ghanaian heritage.

Patrick’s journey into the world of watchmaking began with a simple yet profound mission: to repair old and valuable watches and give them new life.

From luxury brands to trendy designs, Patrick’s expertise as a horologist quickly gained him a reputation. But he didn’t stop there. Recognizing a need in the market, he introduced quality leather straps in Ghana, providing a durable solution to one of the major issues watch lovers face.

Today, Warrior King Watches has secured its spot in the global market, amplifying Ghana’s rich cultural essence through timekeeping.

Check out the photos below:

The brand’s dedication to excellence and unique blend of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics have attracted the attention of fashion aficionados worldwide.

Recently featured in GQ magazine, the brand has been recognized as a must-have luxury fashion piece, standing out in the competitive global luxury watch market.

Warrior King Watches also introduced its new Warrior King Heritage collection to the market a few months after the presentation, and Patrick Amofah revealed to Yen that the vision is just beginning to unfold.

“With each tick of the clock, Warrior King Watches is not only keeping time but also crafting a legacy—one that honours the past while looking boldly into the future,” he added.

Warrior King Watches's new showroom

The CEO of Warrior King Watches disclosed to YEN.com.gh that the company's showroom will open to the public in August 2024.

Watch the video below:

CEO of Groovy Threads talks about styling celebs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku who has shared his reasons for having to bitterly turn down a military career offer to follow his dream of becoming a fashion designer.

The Groovy Thread CEO continued by saying he put strong controls in place to avoid creating free designs for friends and family.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he discussed the pressure to fulfil deadlines and his frequent trips to Accra to meet celebrities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh