Award-winning television presenter Mzgee has gone viral with her beautiful black dress and makeup

The style influencer looked spotless in a maxi dress and expensive high heels to her popular TV show

Social media users commented on MzGee's breathtaking outfit that can be worn to star-studded events

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, made a bold fashion statement with her black dress on July 20, 2024.

The host of the United Showbiz programme looked exquisite in a black maxi dress designed with unique glittering embellishments to make her glow.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looks gorgeous in a black gown. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

Source: Instagram

TV presenter MzGee looked charming in a sleek ponytail hairstyle, perfect skin tone, and bold eye shadow.

She accessorised her look with beautiful drop earrings and bracelets for the popular entertainment show.

MzGee posted with entertainment pundit Whitney, who turned heads with her pleated outfit.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on MzGee's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Therealopambour stated:

"Whitney loves you so much 😍😍😍"

Karenkashkane stated:

"So pretty 😍"

Brahadams stated:

"Bag of Gold"

Qhwekuromanphada stated:

"Your designer is doing a great job ❤️. Kudos to your glam team 👏👏👏"

Toofine_inus stated:

"My TV gorgeous 😍"

therealopambour stated:

"Best host ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Queen MzGee!!"

_iana_bk stated:

"I so much love this outfit. You look great"

crystal_vee_kravins stated:

"It’s giving Rich Mamacita 😍"

Bknimako stated:

"Yeeeeeyyyyyyyyyy🔥🔥🔥🔥"

peaceamewuda stated:

"Looking pretty dear😍😍😍😍"

therealopambour stated:

"Obaahemaa ahuof3😍😍😍"

priscillamensah413 stated:

"You looking so pretty MzGee 🔥🔥🔥🙌"

rosel_impact stated:

"Lovely woman. Lovely dress"

otemaaamoah stated:

"See my beautiful host 😍😍😍😍😍😍"

MzGee looks sporty in a cameo outfit

Entertainment critic MzGee also recently wore a jersey designed by a Ghanaian clothing brand. She paired it with cameo pants.

Check out the photos below:

MzGee rocks an African print jacket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also wrote about MzGee's newest look in an African print jacket paired with stylish palazzo pants.

The TV presenter looked elegant in an exquisite new braided haircut that complemented her beautiful ensemble.

Some social media users have commended her beauty crew for consistently making her stand out with her outfits.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh