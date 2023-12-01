Ghanian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her pretty daughter are trending on social media with her classy pink outfits

The TV host looked impeccable as always in a pink flared outfit and expensive hairstyle for her photoshoot

Some social media users have complimented the celebrity mother and her daughter to keep them informed about new fashion trends

Famous actress Nana Ama McBrown and her beautiful daughter Baby Maxin have inspired many Ghanaians with her elegant pink outfits before Christmas festivities.

The fashionable mother-and-daughter duo knows how to steal attention at her private or public events with her classy outfits and signature poses.

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin smile beautifully at the camera. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Felicity Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, looked effortlessly chic in pink three-quarter puff sleeves and matching pink shoes.

The Onua Showtime host looked glamorous as always in a voluminous frontal hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown performs Kuami Eugene's Monica dance challenge

The host of Edwumu Ahoufe, Nana Ama McBrown, looked regal in a blue brocade skintight dress as she showed off her dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin's stunning looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

sa_ndy5587 stated:

She truly looks like Afronita

akosua_becklyn_ stated:

Maxin is all grown♥️♥️♥️Nyame nka moho daa

chantelosei stated:

She looks like Afronita

Sisi.okin_savage stated:

In this new month, my wish for you is that you experience a great upliftment in all aspects of your life. May you have reasons to put on a smile every day of the month. Wishing you the best of the goodness of the new month.

abenalydia5 stated:

Baby Maxin is no longer a baby ❤️

epjewellers1 stated:

Bless you, Mama. Happy new month! Brimmmmmm

stellathe_star77 stated:

In Ghana, it's Nana oooooo nana

serwaa1856 stated:

Happy new month to us ❤️❤️❤️Brimm

