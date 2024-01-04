Kumawood actress Abena Ghana has finally posted her beautiful daughter on social media to celebrate her birthday

The birthday girl has won over Ghanaians with her high fashion sense and beautiful melanin skin

Some social media users have sent lovely birthday wishes to the intelligent daughter of the famous star

Ghanaian actress Cecilia Gyaase Konamah, popularly called Abena Ghana, and her beautiful daughter are trending online as they rock classy kente outfits for their birthday photoshoot.

The celebrity mother dazzled in a puff-sleeved kente gown that accentuated her curves. The design used gold embellishments to design the deep plunge neckline and add a touch of originality to the sleeves.

Kumawood actress Abena Ghana rocks colourful dresses. Photo credit: @abenaghanaofficial

Source: Instagram

Abena Ghana wore a short, curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she held her daughter's hand.

The little princess wore a simple kente dress styled with a cropped jacket for her memorable birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Kumawood actress Abena Ghana looks regal in a kente ensemble

Ghanaian businesswoman Abena Ghana looked stunning in a corseted kente gown and flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Abena Ghana's stunning kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

adwoabless24 stated:

Mom and daughter are beautiful

mercyoduro24 stated:

Belated birthday, Queen

Oppong. Christian.125 stated:

Happy birthday to you ❤️❤️ more blessings

ruthobeng16 stated:

Every end marks a new beginning; wishing you a year filled with exciting opportunities & endless possibilities. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken; you shall always walk the glory road. May all your dreams come true in the coming year? HAPPY FRUITFUL NEW YEAR

empress_nana_adwoa_dee stated:

You make motherhood beautiful; God bless you, sister Abenaa.

Anitagyeman stated:

Happy birthday angel

Gracelaursen stated:

My in-laws look good ❤️❤️and beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh