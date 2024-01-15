Ghanaian musician Sista Afia made a bold fashion statement at Bisa Kdei's wedding with her daring outfit

The gorgeous female celebrity with a voluptuous figure looked elegant in a white outfit and matching headwrap

Some social media users have lashed out at Sista Afia for stealing the bride's spotlight at her wedding

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, was among the top celebrities at Bisa Kdei's private ceremony on January 13, 2024.

The 31-year-old looked radiant in a white stylish outfit that has become the talk of the town on social media.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia wore a cleavage-baring white corseted lace dress while accessorising her look with round loop earrings.

The Jeje hitmaker dazzled in a beautifully tied white gele as she twined in the beautiful Instagram video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below;

Bisa Kdei's wife looks stunning in a white gown

Bisa Kdei's lovely wife looked breathtaking in a white sleeveless gown and a voluminous ponytail hairstyle for her lavish wedding ceremony.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo styled with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's gorgeous outfit and makeup

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

one_major_11 stated:

When will ladies notice that being natural is more beautiful than makeup

ghanansem_tv stated:

Oh no, what is this? She should just remove the dress eer

mimi_nana_maryam stated:

I beg she’s fine

ayishawale01 stated:

My Madame, you look so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

dorcy_fine stated:

Make-up ben nono

Lillianlartey stated:

It's a no-no for me

Kwesiwasbornsunday stated:

The make-up is not nice

Nanamadeinchinagh stated:

Where is the groom

Fascinationmky stated:

I only see her heart

Myhighestlyf stated:

The woman wants to marry

_badboykelvin3 stated:

I like her music because of her bust

Sista Afia Is Serving Us Gothic Vibes With Black Shimmering Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sista Afia's elegant birthday outfit. The fashionable influencer has captured the hearts of Ghanaians with her high fashion sense.

With two million Instagram followers, Sista Afia is one of the most well-known female superstars who constantly sets trends.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh