Bisa Kdei's Wedding: Sista Afia Competes With The Bride As She Rocks A Glittering Corseted Lace Gown
- Ghanaian musician Sista Afia made a bold fashion statement at Bisa Kdei's wedding with her daring outfit
- The gorgeous female celebrity with a voluptuous figure looked elegant in a white outfit and matching headwrap
- Some social media users have lashed out at Sista Afia for stealing the bride's spotlight at her wedding
Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, was among the top celebrities at Bisa Kdei's private ceremony on January 13, 2024.
The 31-year-old looked radiant in a white stylish outfit that has become the talk of the town on social media.
Sista Afia wore a cleavage-baring white corseted lace dress while accessorising her look with round loop earrings.
The Jeje hitmaker dazzled in a beautifully tied white gele as she twined in the beautiful Instagram video.
Watch the video below;
Bisa Kdei's wife looks stunning in a white gown
Bisa Kdei's lovely wife looked breathtaking in a white sleeveless gown and a voluminous ponytail hairstyle for her lavish wedding ceremony.
The handsome groom looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo styled with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's gorgeous outfit and makeup
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
one_major_11 stated:
When will ladies notice that being natural is more beautiful than makeup
ghanansem_tv stated:
Oh no, what is this? She should just remove the dress eer
mimi_nana_maryam stated:
I beg she’s fine
ayishawale01 stated:
My Madame, you look so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
Ghanaian makeup artist trends as she posts beautiful makeup transformational video of bride with dark skin
dorcy_fine stated:
Make-up ben nono
Lillianlartey stated:
It's a no-no for me
Kwesiwasbornsunday stated:
The make-up is not nice
Nanamadeinchinagh stated:
Where is the groom
Fascinationmky stated:
I only see her heart
Myhighestlyf stated:
The woman wants to marry
_badboykelvin3 stated:
I like her music because of her bust
