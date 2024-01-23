Ghanaian bride Pascaline Asantewaah has reiterated that simplicity is the utmost sophistication with her stunning kente gowns

The Kumasi-based bride wore two kente outfits for her luxurious traditional wedding ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the beautiful couple on their blissful wedding

Ghanaian bride Pascaline Asantewaah, who attended Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High in the Ashanti Region, is trending with her exquisite wedding ensembles.

The radiant bride with flawless skin wore two custom-made kente dresses designed by Pistis Ghana and Saadia Sanusi for her lavish traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Pascaline looks elegant in mild makeup.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Pascaline wore an off-shoulder beaded kente gown that complimented her skin tone while slaying in mild makeup for the first session of her event.

She chose a simple hairstyle and accessorised her look with a gold earring and bracelet.

Ghanaian bride Pascaline dazzles in a green spaghetti strap kente gown

The beautiful bride looked magnificent in a green thigh-high kente gown for her wedding reception.

She wore an afro ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold red lipstick to complete her bridal look.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a long-sleeve two-piece kaftan and black sunglasses.

Ghanaian bride Pascaline looks heavenly in a silky white wedding gown

Ghanaian bride Pascaline has stood out among January brides with her soft white gown for her outdoor white wedding.

She wore unique diamond earrings to match her luxury gown while posing in different angles for her wedding album.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

harriet_cjongal stated:

Simply stunning

beccanena_ stated:

This is so Gorgeous

Stylecheckbydee stated:

Beautiful

__a233apparel stated:

Elegance and class

Rhodapaiige stated:

I love your work so much

akosua_naakie stated:

I am praying that, by God's grace, people will get my call next year. I can’t wait to see dat day

sinamb2 stated:

Such Elegance and Beauty, they always come out clean and naturally looking

chimma_jessie stated:

Beautifully crafted nice touch, babes.

sinamb2 stated:

aww, a Grateful soul. I can feel it from her deep breath and how she held back her tearsFather, take all the Glory.

