Style

Efia Odo: Ghanaian Socialite Poses Flirtatiously In A Short Leather Dress: "Too Hot To Handle"

by  Portia Arthur
  • Famous Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is consistently among the best-dressed celebrities at every private and public event
  • The video vixen always wears the perfect little dress to flaunt her beautiful tattoos, as seen on her social media pages
  • Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's latest daring look and hot poses on Instagram

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a classy lace outfit to a private event.

The famous drama television show GH Queens cast member made a grand entry by slaying in a short brown lace dress that doesn't reach her knee.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo rocks skimpy dresses. Photo credit: @efia_odo
Source: Instagram

Efia Odo wore a simple long hairstyle accessorised with a black veil fascinator designed with white pearls.

The Freak hitmaker wore aesthetic drop earrings that matched the unique beading patterns in her dress.

Check out the photos below;

Efia Odo looks captivating in a black cutout leather dress

Efia Odo is one of the female celebrities who isn't shy about flaunting her perfect body on social media.

She was photographed in a black one-hand revealing leather dress as she sat in her plush car. Efia Odo completed her look with the expensive Rene Caovilla heels.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's breathtaking looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Baddexdjdunga stated:

African women of substance

goodluck841 stated:

You’re such a pretty lady; keep being you

nice_kwans stated:

Odo never fails. ❤️❤️

private_yaw_kanye stated:

Elegance ❤️

Itsmesakada stated:

Whose babe is this? ❤️

jamalabubakar42 stated:

You look sweet in this dress ❤️

big_mitch2k stated:

Stunning

Empresa stated:

You look stunning ❤️

lovriama_ stated:

You ate it fr love you ❤️

princess_chichis stated:

My role model ❤️the love I have for you is real

Realdiamondjunior stated:

Aswear Queenie❤. No GABA for our stylish men this year, koraa

pretty_ama_ stated:

Too hot to handle

Efia Odo Looks Decent In A Pink Suit And Blonde Hairstyle For Sunday Church Service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Efia Odo looked elegant in a pink African print outfit for a church service.

The rising musician donned a two-piece ensemble and matching pink sandals to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's impeccable sense of style.

Source: YEN.com.gh

