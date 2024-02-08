2023 GMB Contestant Ohemaa Flaunts Her Tattoos As She Slays In Black Gown For Her Birthday Photos
- 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ohemaa has taken over Instagram with her birthday photos
- The fashionista didn't disappoint with her expensive custom-made outfit and elegant hairstyle
- Some past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Ohemaa's birthday photos
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ohemaa has flooded social media with her hot birthday photos.
The Bono East Representative was among the prettiest contestants with a high fashion sense who has consistently impressed her fans with her glamorous looks.
The beauty queen wore a black spaghetti-strap gown for her birthday photoshoot, accentuating her voluptuous figure.
Ohemaa looked like a beauty goddess, slaying in a side-parted coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup for her birthday shoot.
The catwalk queen wore designer gold strappy heels while flaunting her thighs as she posed flirtatiously.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ebo has commented on Ohemaa's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ebo_gmb23 stated:
Mawuraaaaa!!! Glorious birthday darling!! I love love love youuuu❤️❤️
amoanimaa_gmb23 stated:
Happy birthday, love ❤️
ali_daterush stated:
Happy birthday beautiful @ohemaa_gmb_23 I love ❤️ so much Allah bless your new age, beautiful ❤️❤️
naa_shikafio stated:
Happy birthday, Ohemaa. God bless your new age
Culturalqueenafricaghana stated:
Happy birthday queen
aduanige_gmb23 stated:
Happy birthday Queen,love you❤️❤️
serwaah_gmb23 stated:
Glorious birthday Mewuraaa to greatness.. Nyame nhyira wo
Berlamundi.mentor stated:
Blessed birthday Queen .
Rajbelaqua stated:
Wish you A Very Happy Birthday Dear
Tulefashiongh stated:
Happy birthday dear
wunie_gmb_23 stated:
Happy birthday queen Ohemaa .your new age is blessed ❤️
twumwaa_gmb stated:
Happy birthday baby
