2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ohemaa has taken over Instagram with her birthday photos

The fashionista didn't disappoint with her expensive custom-made outfit and elegant hairstyle

Some past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Ohemaa's birthday photos

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ohemaa has flooded social media with her hot birthday photos.

The Bono East Representative was among the prettiest contestants with a high fashion sense who has consistently impressed her fans with her glamorous looks.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ohemaa, slays in gorgeous dresses. Photo credit: @ohemaa_gmb_23

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen wore a black spaghetti-strap gown for her birthday photoshoot, accentuating her voluptuous figure.

Ohemaa looked like a beauty goddess, slaying in a side-parted coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup for her birthday shoot.

The catwalk queen wore designer gold strappy heels while flaunting her thighs as she posed flirtatiously.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ohemaa, slays in a deep-plunge jumpsuit

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ohemaa, flaunted her cleavage in a black see-through outfit as she went on a solo date

Check out the photos below;

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant Ebo has commented on Ohemaa's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ebo_gmb23 stated:

Mawuraaaaa!!! Glorious birthday darling!! I love love love youuuu❤️❤️

amoanimaa_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday, love ❤️

ali_daterush stated:

Happy birthday beautiful @ohemaa_gmb_23 I love ❤️ so much Allah bless your new age, beautiful ❤️❤️

naa_shikafio stated:

Happy birthday, Ohemaa. God bless your new age

Culturalqueenafricaghana stated:

Happy birthday queen

aduanige_gmb23 stated:

Happy birthday Queen,love you❤️❤️

serwaah_gmb23 stated:

Glorious birthday Mewuraaa to greatness.. Nyame nhyira wo

Berlamundi.mentor stated:

Blessed birthday Queen .

Rajbelaqua stated:

Wish you A Very Happy Birthday Dear

Tulefashiongh stated:

Happy birthday dear

wunie_gmb_23 stated:

Happy birthday queen Ohemaa .your new age is blessed ❤️

twumwaa_gmb stated:

Happy birthday baby

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant, Ohemaa, Slays In An Elegant Dress After Eviction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa, one of the stylish ladies in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful House.

The fashion influencer showed off her bare face on August 27, 2023, following removal from the esteemed pageant.

Ohemaa previously participated in the Miss Hot Legs pageant but could not win the title and other rewards.

