2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-up Kwartemaa Slays In A White Dress To Mark Her Birthday
- 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up Kwartemaa is one of sixteen contestants who is always in the news due to her high fashion sense
- The calm and intelligent beauty queen looked effortlessly chic in a white dress to celebrate her birthday
- Some beauty queens and social media users have commented on Kwartemaa's birthday photos trending on Instagram
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up, Kwartemaa, has proven to her fans that she is a top-style influencer.
The Bono Regional representative, who won over Ghanaians with her beauty, intelligence, and stellar performance during the weekly eviction shows, wore a simple white ready-to-wear dress for her birthday photoshoot.
Kwartemaa looked heavenly in a short bob hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her melanin skin tone.
She looked gorgeous in pink glossy lipstick as she posed in different angles for the viral photoshoot.
Check out the photo below;
Bono Region's Kwartemaa slays in a white lace dress
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful finalist, Kwartemaa, looked fabulous in a white round-neck long-sleeve lace dress for her official photoshoot after the prestigious pageant.
Kwartemaa eluded confidence with her fierce pose while rocking her beautiful earrings.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ebo, has commented on Kwartemaa's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ebo_gmb23 stated:
Glorious birthday mawuraaa!!❤️…Be blessed my love
jenni_success stated:
Long live our Queen! . Love you girl❤️
_mrmiles_ stated:
Wow happy birthday, sunshine ❤️God is about to blow your mind ones more
_lutte_ayeh stated:
Longevity Miss
naaayeley_gmb23 stated:
Happy Birthday Kwakwa❤️
queenselorm_gmb23 stated:
Happy Birthday
ms_asare1 stated:
Happy birthday Dearest ❤️
ms__boatemaa stated:
Happy birthday, Queen
Frimpomaa stated:
Blessed birthday, pretty Kwartz
hagar_awuni stated:
Happy birthday to you
captainbwoyvevo stated:
Healthy, long life
efya4161 stated:
Happy birthday dear Queen may your secret prayers turn to public blessing happy happy birthday
demandsupply_1 stated:
Happy glorious birthday ❤️to you Queen
godwin_daterush stated:
Birthday blessings to you, Queen❤
