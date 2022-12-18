Immediate past General Secretary of the New Democratic Congress Johnson Aseidu Nketia has proved that he is an ageless fashionista

The Chairman-Elect has left fashion lovers and critics stunned with his designer clothes and fashion accessories

Asiedu Nketia in a keenly contested election polled 5,569 of the valid votes cast to secure his landslide victory

The immediate past General Secretary of the New Democratic Congress, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, is one of the most stylish politicians in Ghana.

The sixty-five-year-old politician, who is very eloquent and well-respected, has never disappointed us with his kaftan and well-tailored suits.

Ahead of the just-ended national delegates congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022, where he won the Chairmanship title, Mr Aseidu Nketia was a guest at United Television station on one of the political shows.

The famous politician graced the studio in a black and white blazer paired with a white long-sleeve shirt and blue trousers. He was spotted wearing a trendy designer belt, one of the unisex Fendi belts that cost four hundred and eighty-five dollars, according to FarFetch.

Some social media users have commented on Aseidu Nketia's dapper looks.

__tilly.xx

It’s the fendy belt for me

culturedebron

The general is always simple and real

abdullai670

The appearance alone is Tazin percentage to conquer

maameafuapapabi

My incoming chairman,it’s the fendi for me

_iamafiayeboah

General ho ay3f3 paaa

thatafricagirlgh

I like his belt

ravishing_luksgh

This man got all the money in this world and couldn't afford to a little fat eiii

bmc__designs

Ntontum de3 mogya kakra

khenstone

General in Fendi Belt Designer man

archimedesoppong

Barrrrssss ma neggar

culturedebron

The general is always simple and real

