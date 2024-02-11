Thomas Partey's girlfriend has gone viral on social media as she slays in a beautiful wedding gown for her private event

The new mother glowed as she posed in different angles for the wedding photos and videos circulating online

Some social media users have commented on the lovely photos of Janine Mackon in a custom-made white wedding gown

Black Stars player Thomas Partey and his beautiful girlfriend Janine Mackson have allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony after photos of the celebrity gown rocking a classy white gown surfaced online.

The gorgeous model Janine wore three breathtaking gowns for the plush event that allegedly took place in 2023, as the wedding vendor continues to share videos and photos online.

Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson look adorable together. Photo credit: @janinemackson

Source: Instagram

In a series of photos on Instagram, Thomas Partey's girlfriend rocked her natural curly and heavy makeup while slaying in a strapless beaded white dress with hand gloves.

Janine wore a classy white lace veil and beautiful stud earrings for her bridal photoshoot at the magnificent venue in London.

Check out the photos below;

Thomas Partey dazzles in a short white dress

Thomas Partey's girlfriend looked radiant in a stylish white dress and expensive gold high heels for a short video that the wedding vendor captioned;

The evening bride

Watch the video below;

Thomas Partey shows off his expensive gold ring

The Arsenal player has been spotted rocking his gold wedding ring since October 2023, before the birth of his beautiful daughter in January 2024.

In the Twitter video, the new dad looked dapper in a long-sleeve sweatshirt with a hoodie while rocking his signature hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Janine Mackson's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mz_abi stated:

The most amazing and beautiful new mum in town!

Valeriealexandrova stated:

You light up our whole world ❤️ Angel

Theelectrictribe stated:

Blessed and highly favoured

Nyaguaa stated:

So gorgeous ❤️

Annamariedescartes stated:

Wishing you all the best ❤️

Kelly xx stated:

Wow

Valvsval stated:

Prettiest mama

Deborahlola stated:

Congratulations beautiful

Staceyhannant stated:

the_real_zissi stated:

Beauty ❤️

Rhiannonobinyan stated:

Janine, you are a goddess

Cherellelazarus stated:

Wow!!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Juliasaubier stated:

Gorgeous

emmasones_photography stated:

Perfection ✨

Rebeccasearlephotography stated:

Incredible

Stingrayevents stated:

Stunning

behindthepetals_ stated:

Amazing

