Becca: Ghanaian Musician Looks Glamorous In A Glittering Kente Gown For Her Love Night Concert
- Ghanaian musicians Becca and Kwabena Kwabena didn't disappoint their fans with their stellar performances at the Love Night Concert
- The musical duo wore different specially designed outfits for the 2024 Valentine's Day event
- Some social media users have congratulated them for meeting their expectations at the sold-out concert
Award-winning Ghanaian musicians Kwabena Kwabena and Becca thrilled music lovers with a night of unforgettable performance at the Valentine's Day edition of Love Night Concert at the Grand Arena.
The celebrated stars performed their hit songs while rocking elegant outfits and accessories as the audience cheered them on.
Female singer Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, wore custom-made outfits, including a breathtaking kente dress that accentuated her curves.
Ghanaian singer Becca looks terrific in a glittering dress
Award-winning musician Becca won over the crowd with her form-fitting, strapless, glittering gown for her night's first performance.
Kwabena Kwabena looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie as he got the ladies on their feet dancing to the heartwarming song.
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has commented on Becca's electrifying performance at the Love Night concert
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
tracey_boakye stated:
This is beautiful
abyna_odi stated:
So how come Kwabena Kwabena can’t hold up a marriage for himself
nana_ntim_ken stated:
Beans, beans, beans
kimora_x stated:
My crush KBKB
ohemaa_osika1 stated:
It’s like I am looking at Celine Dion and Lionel Richie….. Awww this beautiful
ephua6 stated:
Beautiful
nana__abatua stated:
Ghana Usher and Alicia's key
afiapokua2024 stated:
You look good in the silver dress Mom ❤️❤️❤️
akua_rossy stated:
You paid for a concert, and you'll be sitting like that Ghana de3
Becca Repeats Her Outfit For Valentine’s Day Concert Promo On Onua Showtime
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Becca, who made waves online this past weekend on Onua Showtime thanks to her fantastic ensemble.
The stunning celebrity mommy discussed her new concert on the entertainment show while sporting a sophisticated mix-and-match ensemble.
Several social media users have commented on Becca's fashionable and elegant hairstyle.
