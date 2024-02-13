Ghanaian bride Nancy Kankam and her good-looking husband Theo Kwarteng made such a lovely couple as they rocked elegant kente ensembles for their plush wedding

The young bride living abroad didn't disappoint with timeless designs for her plush wedding

Some social media users have congratulated the adorable couple on their blissful nuptials

Ghanaian fashion designer Bertha Asiamah, popularly called Modabertha, has shared lovely videos of masterpiece kente gowns she designed for one of her beautiful clients.

The gorgeous bride based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana looked radiant in a coloured craftily beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Nancy and Theo look adorable together. Photo credit: @modabertha.

Source: Instagram

She wore an elegant frontal lace hairstyle and looked flawless in smooth makeup that was well-executed by male makeup artist Augustine Osei, popularly called Barima Artistry.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Nancy looked incredible in a green one-hand kente gown

Ghanaian bride Nancy Kankam looked spectacular in a one-hand corseted kente gown with an off-shoulder sleeve designed with faux fur.

The glowing bride wore gold strappy high heels for the traditional wedding reception party.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Nancy looks gorgeous in a white long-sleeve gown

Ghanaian bride Nancy walked down the aisle in a simple yet classy white gown with designed rhinestones.

She opted for a charming ponytail hairstyle for her white wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nancy Kankam's kente gowns

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

fabric_lots_gh stated:

Thus year dieerrrr no greeeeeeeeeee for anyone ampahhhh another banga

Kateatsu stated:

Traditional… with a dash of elegance ✨

Fabricsbyewaroyal stated:

Gorgeous

barimah_makeup_artistry stated:

Ohh yeaaaaaaa

quophi_michaels stated:

Dasrite ! ❤️

cheka_bonita stated:

You do all ooo what...

rrennys_collections stated:

This is beautiful ❤

bellaasante8 stated:

My superwoman.....you really came prepared for 2024.....too much juicy in this dress

n.sandraniine stated:

Congratulations @nancy_kankam. You made a beautiful bride ❤

blackishbridalfans stated:

This year..... we will leave Instagram @modabertha o .... eeeiii

Ghanaian Bride With Glowing Skin Looks Magnificent In A Green Corseted Kente With V-Shaped Sleeves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian couple Herlyna Gwyneth and Nat making waves online with gorgeous wedding pictures.

The gorgeous bride with perfect skin looked amazing in two beautiful kente gowns for her opulent wedding.

The stunning bride's bridal cosmetics and hairstyle have drawn criticism from some social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh