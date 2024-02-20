Ghanaian musician Efya was the centre of attention at a private wedding over the weekend

The superstar wore an effortlessly stylish African print dress and well-braided African braids to the event

Some social media users have commented on Efya's spectacular outfit and elegant hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Efya knows to steal with her looks even when not performing on stage.

The songstress dazzled in a custom-made African print dress to a private wedding over Valentine's Week.

Ghanaian musician Efya slays in beautiful makeup. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal

Source: Instagram

Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly called Efya, wore a mix-and-match African print dress to design an off-shoulder dress with glittering lace embellishment.

The 36-year-old looked splendid in flawless heavy makeup and beautiful African braids hairstyle that matched her look.

Watch the video below;

Efya slays in a red corseted dress to perform at the Love Night Concert

Stars of the Future contestant Efya flaunted her smooth legs as she rocked an off-shoulder red corseted dress to perform at Becca and Kwabena Kwabena's Love Night Concert.

Efya completed her look with elegant earrings while rocking beautiful high heels for her stellar performances.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Efya's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iam_miss_mensah stated:

Queen of live band herself

Guysnddolls stated:

This is the diva I am used to

3phya_kookie stated:

Perfection

Holyjeezy stated:

Queen

Evaxalordiah stated:

What a Special Woman

dkay_graphix stated:

Efya

Mharmmha stated:

You nailed it.

sally_reigns stated:

My big big dragon

Itsmyrakay stated:

Muva❤

emmanueladjassey stated:

She's one of kind love you die❤️

mz_essor stated:

I was there you killed it sis I feel real you .

Efya Looks Regal In A Puff-Sleeved Kente Gown And Charming Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efya's beautiful kente gown she wore to perform at an event.

The fashion influencer finished her look for her thrilling performance with an ostentatious curly hairstyle.

Some people have praised the glam crew on social media for trying their hardest to make Efya look stunning on stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh