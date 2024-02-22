Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita are trending online after posing together for a picture at the Kotoka International Airport

Talented dancer Afronita was overly excited to see the top Kumawood actress and her family at the airport

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by Blacvolta on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stepped out casually in a black outfit to welcome young female dancer, Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, back to Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport

The Onua Showtime host looked elegant in a pleated short-sleeve button-down top and matching drawstring pants. Nana Ama McBrown wore black shoes with embellishment to match her splendid look.

Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita rock beautiful outfits. Photo credits: @iamamamcbrown @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old actress, Nana Ama McBrown, was accessorised with a black hat and sunglasses while posing with Afronita at the airport. Talented dancer Afronita looked fabulous in a sweater and tracksuit styled with white sneakers.

Check out the photos below;

Afronita rocks a black outfit as she performs Afro In Heels dance event

Former DWP academy member Afronita looked impeccable in a black leather jacket and black jeans as she showed off her dance moves at a program in the United Kingdom.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Officialldelta stated:

That’s So Beautiful!!!

dufie_opoku stated:

But where is Abigail?

Abongojnr stated:

My niece

_morelifecristian_ stated:

Welcome ❤

mrs._tt.ocansey

Welcome back Stargyal

Ahryamdanny stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nanaadwoaprisci stated:

kadijatu_245 stated:

Sweet and smooth

Joycekorkorcharteh stated:

Go girl

nancyy9524 stated:

A star for a reason

beatriceboakye5 stated:

Too sweet

_aureliagolden stated:

Beautiful ladies !❤️

josie_gifty stated:

Vibesss

lovergal42 stated:

The only star with big doings

Ericteepopo stated:

very beautiful, all the best, girl

Prixcykodjoe stated:

Dani ❤️❤️❤️ much love ❤️

Creativekingofficial stated:

stenies_fashion_store stated:

Energy ❤️❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Splendid In A Glittering Lace Black Jumpsuit Contrast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who wore a beautiful jumpsuit to host the Onua Showtime program.

The host of Onua Showtime looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. Some social media users have praised the leading fashion influencer and her team for consistently introducing new designs.

Source: YEN.com.gh