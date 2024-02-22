Nana Ama McBrown Looks Classy In A Black Two-Piece Outfit As She Welcomes Afronita At KIA
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita are trending online after posing together for a picture at the Kotoka International Airport
- Talented dancer Afronita was overly excited to see the top Kumawood actress and her family at the airport
- Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by Blacvolta on Instagram
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stepped out casually in a black outfit to welcome young female dancer, Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly called Afronita, back to Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport
The Onua Showtime host looked elegant in a pleated short-sleeve button-down top and matching drawstring pants. Nana Ama McBrown wore black shoes with embellishment to match her splendid look.
The 46-year-old actress, Nana Ama McBrown, was accessorised with a black hat and sunglasses while posing with Afronita at the airport. Talented dancer Afronita looked fabulous in a sweater and tracksuit styled with white sneakers.
Check out the photos below;
Afronita rocks a black outfit as she performs Afro In Heels dance event
Former DWP academy member Afronita looked impeccable in a black leather jacket and black jeans as she showed off her dance moves at a program in the United Kingdom.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown and Afronita's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Officialldelta stated:
That’s So Beautiful!!!
dufie_opoku stated:
But where is Abigail?
Abongojnr stated:
My niece
_morelifecristian_ stated:
Welcome ❤
mrs._tt.ocansey
Welcome back Stargyal
Ahryamdanny stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Nanaadwoaprisci stated:
kadijatu_245 stated:
Sweet and smooth
Joycekorkorcharteh stated:
Go girl
nancyy9524 stated:
A star for a reason
beatriceboakye5 stated:
Too sweet
_aureliagolden stated:
Beautiful ladies !❤️
josie_gifty stated:
Vibesss
lovergal42 stated:
The only star with big doings
Ericteepopo stated:
very beautiful, all the best, girl
Prixcykodjoe stated:
Dani ❤️❤️❤️ much love ❤️
Creativekingofficial stated:
stenies_fashion_store stated:
Energy ❤️❤️
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who wore a beautiful jumpsuit to host the Onua Showtime program.
The host of Onua Showtime looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. Some social media users have praised the leading fashion influencer and her team for consistently introducing new designs.
Source: YEN.com.gh