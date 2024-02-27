Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui knows how to steal attention with her stylish dresses and hairstyle

The young celebrity mother dazzled in a long maxi dress for her recent photoshoot that is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian celebrities, including Salma Mumin and other social media users, have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui serves stunning boss ladies vibes with her classy outfit for her latest photoshoot.

The happily married woman who loves to flaunt her smooth melanin skin on social media wore a decent ankle-length outfit and a beautiful bob hairstyle.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @fella makafui

Fella Makafui wore designer sandals that matched perfectly with the colour of her long-sleeve dress.

She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and brown lipstick as she smiled graciously for the cameras.

Fella Makafui slays in a see-through dress

Fella Makafui has gone viral on Instagram after rocking a see-through long-sleeve dress while dancing with Ghanaian actor Anthony Woode on the set of her new movie.

Anthony Woode wore a casual black sleeveless top and orange overall styled with a colourful headscarf for the hilarious dance video.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has commented on Fella Makafui's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Fella Makafui Stuns In Sleeveless Brown Lace Short Dress And GH¢14,500 Versace Sandals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about AMG Medikal's wife, who loves experimenting with her hairdo choices to complement her outstanding beauty.

Fella Makafui looked gorgeous in a sleeveless dress that became the buzz of the town. Some female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's figure-hugging ensemble and high-end footwear.

