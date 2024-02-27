Fella Makafui Looks Classy In Elegant Maxi Dress And Blunt Cut Hairstyle: "Married Woman With Class"
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui knows how to steal attention with her stylish dresses and hairstyle
- The young celebrity mother dazzled in a long maxi dress for her recent photoshoot that is trending on Instagram
- Ghanaian celebrities, including Salma Mumin and other social media users, have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui serves stunning boss ladies vibes with her classy outfit for her latest photoshoot.
The happily married woman who loves to flaunt her smooth melanin skin on social media wore a decent ankle-length outfit and a beautiful bob hairstyle.
Fella Makafui wore designer sandals that matched perfectly with the colour of her long-sleeve dress.
She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup and brown lipstick as she smiled graciously for the cameras.
Check out the photos below;
Fella Makafui slays in a see-through dress
Fella Makafui has gone viral on Instagram after rocking a see-through long-sleeve dress while dancing with Ghanaian actor Anthony Woode on the set of her new movie.
Anthony Woode wore a casual black sleeveless top and orange overall styled with a colourful headscarf for the hilarious dance video.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has commented on Fella Makafui's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
osei__felicia stated:
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Fione girl
exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:
Beautiful woman… the 3 slide nu, was it necessary
Cheffasule stated:
Always on point, my dear friend ✌️✌️✅
Victorialebenee stated:
3rd slide: don’t waste time, positive energy for life
Serwahprikels stated:
Yes, you dooo
hismajestyclothing1 stated:
Obaa pa Fella❤️❤️
forever__stunner stated:
Pretty Fella
bra_bempah stated:
Breathtaking as always ❤️
Wesleykessegh stated:
Sassy Daavi
Nana Ama McBrown stuns in pleated black outfit as she meets Afronita after Britain Got Talent auditions
Priscaadams_ stated:
Modest
_quami_snitch_ stated:
Queen
Fella Makafui Stuns In Sleeveless Brown Lace Short Dress And GH¢14,500 Versace Sandals
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about AMG Medikal's wife, who loves experimenting with her hairdo choices to complement her outstanding beauty.
Fella Makafui looked gorgeous in a sleeveless dress that became the buzz of the town. Some female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's figure-hugging ensemble and high-end footwear.
Source: YEN.com.gh