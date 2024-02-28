A video of a young Ghanaian lady speaking on life in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has gone viral

She lamented that she sold her land in Ghana and moved to the UAE to seek greener pastures

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the lady for speaking about her experience

A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for greener pastures has admitted she made a big mistake.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV on YouTube, the middle-aged woman, Sandra, who has been living in Dubai for 2 years, says she now works as a cleaner and lives on a monthly salary of 500 dirhams equivalent of GH¢1,700.

Ghanaian lady laments over life in Dubai

Source: Youtube

With a look of regret on her face, she said her plan now is to save some money and return home because life in the gulf country was unbearable.

"Now I believe I can be successful in Ghana, so I want to save money return home."

She also advised Ghanaians not to travel to Dubai for cleaning jobs because the reward is not worth the risk.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the lady for using his lived experiences in Dubai to advise Ghanaians.

@eddyray7417 commented:

Experience is the best teacher

@damoahlydia1284 indicated:

Friends friends, and looks like you don't know how to keep secrets , stay out of friends and focus on your life and kids, May God bless your hustle

@ericdzansi5704 stated:

I like her courage to admit her flaws but aside that, all the things she said goes on in Dubai

@saymalikkk added:

Dubai is Egypt brother, I won’t go to these countries for free, I’d rather stay in Ghana than to go to these countries

Homeless Ghanaian man in Dubai admits he is not coming to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man currently living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened up about the bad conditions that he finds himself in.

In a video on TikTok, the middle-aged Ghanaian man admitted that things are tough for him and his other Ghanaian colleagues living there.

He revealed that he is homeless in Dubai and sleeps behind a flowerpot at the bus station along with some of his Ghanaian friends.

Quizzed whether he would love to return home, the young man surprisingly responded with a no.

