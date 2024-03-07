South African media personality Bonang Matheba has proven that she is a woman of class and high standards with her outfit at an event in Ghana

Rita Dominic from Nigeria entertained the audience with her unique dance moves and great conversations at the all-female program

Some social media users can't stop talking about Bonang Matheba and Rita Dominic's outfits at the Women of Valor conference in Ghana

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and South African media personality Bonang Matheba have taken over social media with their beauty and charm at the Women of Valor event happening in Ghana on March 7, 2024.

The two international female celebrities coincidentally wore elegant suits designed in fabulous colours to suit their great personalities.

Rita Dominic, Bonang Matheba, Serwaa Amihere and Maame Gyamfuaa rock beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @womenofvalor.

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic looks classy in a red cutout suit

Rita Dominic wowed the audience with her unique dance moves while slaying a red blazer with cutout sleeves that she paired with a tassel skirt.

The style influencer wore one of her signature voluminous curly hairstyles and mild makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

South African media personality Bonang Matheba dazzles in a purple pantsuit

Famous socialite, media personality and serial entrepreneur Bonang Matheba stood out at the event with her purple pantsuit with floral applique.

The ever-gorgeous fashion mogul wore a side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso looked stunning in an origami jacket and skirt at the all-female event.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Rita Dominic and Bonang Matheba's outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_pamelarogers stated:

Absolutely beautiful women

fauzys_collections0 stated:

Amazing speakers

Pzicks stated:

@bonang_m has such infectious great energy

malcolm_p1 stated:

She ALWAYS HITS IT, and IT BANGS @bonang_m

maverick_huzaifah stated:

Bonang Matheba. Queen. Such an A-LISTER

Vassiecosmetics stated:

THE QUEEN

itsme_tumit stated:

@bonang_m, you are so warm. Even your smiles and manners say it ❤️

Angiebaloyi stated:

❤❤❤❤my gorgeous queen @bonang_m

sarafina731 stated:

My own role model

ohemaa_akua_ahenkan stated:

Class and elegance

fauzys_collections0 stated:

Beauty with brains...women of valour indeed...was happy to attend

ciga_champagne stated:

class act ❤

