Famous TikTok star Wesley Kesse's latest outfit for a lunch date has become the talk of the town

Wesley Kesse dressed decently in a fashionable kente dress and beautiful earrings for his photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Wesley Kesse's classy look and quality footwear

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has caused a stir after rocking a colourful maxi dress for his lunch date.

The handsome and well-built male influencer wore a round-neck kente dress with billowing sleeveless as he posed at the reception of the famous Rose Garden restaurant.

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse looks classy in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @wesleykesse.

Source: Instagram

Wesley Kesse accessorised his look with round loop earrings, fashionable rings and two set of bracelets to complete his look.

He wore a black sunglasses while starring directly at the cameras. The young fashionista match her look with black leather boots.

Check out the Wesley Kesse's kente maxi dress below;

Wesley Kesse rocks an all-black outfit

Wesley Kesse looked classy in a black long-sleeve tee-shirt and black trousers for this stunning video shoot.

He wore black pointed shoes as he flaunted his cute silver side bag matching with his African beads.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has commented on Wesley Kesse's maxi dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

osei__felicia stated:

❤❤ eish

iam_mc_donaldsms

Y'all stop playing with Wesley... He ate

kulcha1 stated:

The outfit is fayaa

_prettychelley stated:

Hmm I’m running out of comments

6_lashes stated:

Thank you for reminding me I don’t have nice clothes

Thejulianaamoateng stated:

Okayyyyy

crane_braids stated:

I want this attire

arhin_sam_ stated:

Was3 Pepe. Niii rough

offei671 stated:

Akono akono …..!!!!❤️

Lalixlolaofficial stated:

Ouuu

fiifi_annang stated:

This is nice

khutiee_ stated:

Wesleyyyyyyy

optimistic8943 stated:

Show Them Fashion Mentor ........ HEAT MY Mentor ❤️........ With You , @Samrichklassics & @Quecyofficial , I can boldly say I'M OKAY ❤️.

Wesley Kesse Looks Dapper In Classy Outfit During Yacht Cruise With His Hajia Bintu In Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wesley Kesse, who continues to stand out among his colleagues with his fashionable attire.

Wesley Kesse, modelled in a classic wedding suit for a high-end brand for his latest photoshoot.

Several social media users have left comments on the beautiful holiday pictures and videos that are popular on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh