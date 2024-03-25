Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown certainly knows how to turn an evening dress into workwear

She styled her stunning strapless African print dress with a white long-sleeve shirt and a bow tie

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit and hairstyle in the trending photos

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly Nana Ama McBrown, has set the internet ablaze with her beautiful African print dress on the Onua Showtime program.

The style influencer dazzled in a long-sleeve floral print dress, highlighting her voluptuous figure as she posed for the photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

A leading female fashion designer, Lauren Couture, has received praise on social media for designing Nana Ama McBrown's viral outfit.

The 46-year-old wore a classy fringe bob hairstyle and mild makeup with bold lipstick to enhance her look.

Nana Ama McBrown accessorised her look with unique drop earrings and a beautiful set of fashionable rings.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in a short-sleeve African print dress

Nana Ama McBrown, the CEO of Kidz Lounge, wore a classy African print dress and centre-parted curly hairstyle as she invited parents to bring their children to her after-school program.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant African print outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ostijaro stated:

@ghana_fire please we have an emergency. Our EMPREZZ IS ON #Brimm

rab1tv stated:

❤❤ beautiful

Abrantiethegentleman stated:

Stunning ❤

anik_beads stated:

Beautiful ❤️ Maxin Maame

Obiyaa.d stated:

❤️❤️

yaagomansa_04 stated:

Beautiful ❤

Albyablord stated:

Mcbrown Papabi

a.b_c0llections stated:

Nice dress

Sellysmakeover stated:

No one ❤️❤️❤️

googo_ stated:

Expensive woman

rebecca_obiri_yeboah stated:

Absolutely nobody

darwin__legend stated:

My mama❤ love you ruff

pearl_odoi stated:

So beautiful

sofian_4178 stated:

Brim

pearl_odoi stated:

So beautiful

rab1tv stated:

❤❤ beautiful

Mantornadotz stated:

No one

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Splendid In A Glittering Lace Black Jumpsuit Contrast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who shared another gorgeous ensemble created by a leading female designer.

The Onua Showtime host looked put together in a gorgeous jumpsuit and hairdo. The top style influencer and her crew have received praise from some social media users for consistently introducing fresh looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh