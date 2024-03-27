A pretty and young Ghanaian bride who resembles Anita Sefa Boakye has warm hearts with her wedding outfits

The curvy bride opted for a similar kente design like Anita Sefa Boakye's viral wedding dress for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous bride's wedding photos posted by the photographer on Instagram

A beautiful Ghanaian bride resembling Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of a Ghanaian businessman, Barimah Osei Mensah, is trending on Instagram.

The melanin bride with a voluptuous figure wore a green structured kente gown designed with different colours of expensive beads for her traditional wedding.

Anita Sefa Boakye stuns in an elegant kente gown. Photo credit: @anitasefaadinkra.

Source: Instagram

She wore a frontal lace curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with green eyeshadow and eyelashes for her bridal look.

The glowing bride looked ravishing in stud earrings and a gold bracelet while showing off her perfectly shaped acrylic nails.

Check out the photos below;

The CEO of Adinkra Pie's wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, stuns in a stylish kente gown

The beautiful daughter of the CEO of Anita Hotel in Kumasi looked radiant in a green corseted kente gown for her wedding.

The trendsetter, Anita Sefa Boakye, looked exquisite in her floral ponytail hairstyle and makeup for her viral traditional wedding.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding videos trending on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Priscyamp stated:

beautiful, eiii this lady looks like Anita Adinkra paa oooh

nana_ama_gandhi stated:

@priscyamp paaaaa

charitymensah_official stated:

@priscyamp serious oo eiiii

miss_cole3 stated:

Is that not Anita Adinkra .. eiii nipa di nsɛ oo

baaba_nyameye stated:

My goodness! I thought it was Anita Adinkra

laurie_mcsweet stated:

I was about to ask how many times will she marry … wow they look alike

Medoadepa stated:

Can you tag her

Kharisbeauty stated:

A + for the photographer, you brought their colours out so well

Minglenelly stated:

I know, right? She looks like her.

Cantarelladonkor stated:

Beautiful

abyna_odi stated:

Eiii I thought Akua married again oo

kuzi_salon stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Anita Sefa Boakye: CEO Of Adinkra Pie's Wife Stuns Yellow Cutout Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Sefa Boakye, who was dressed elegantly and beautifully to celebrate her birthday.

The CEO of Adinkra Pie's wife made waves with her signature statement appearance, created by Pistis GH.

Several people have left comments on Anita Sefa Boakye's beautiful birthday pictures on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh