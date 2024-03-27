Ghanaian Bride Who Resembles Anita Sefa Boakye Stuns In A Structured Kente Gown For Her Wedding
- A pretty and young Ghanaian bride who resembles Anita Sefa Boakye has warm hearts with her wedding outfits
- The curvy bride opted for a similar kente design like Anita Sefa Boakye's viral wedding dress for her traditional wedding
- Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous bride's wedding photos posted by the photographer on Instagram
A beautiful Ghanaian bride resembling Anita Sefa Boakye, the wife of a Ghanaian businessman, Barimah Osei Mensah, is trending on Instagram.
The melanin bride with a voluptuous figure wore a green structured kente gown designed with different colours of expensive beads for her traditional wedding.
She wore a frontal lace curly hairstyle and flawless makeup with green eyeshadow and eyelashes for her bridal look.
The glowing bride looked ravishing in stud earrings and a gold bracelet while showing off her perfectly shaped acrylic nails.
The CEO of Adinkra Pie's wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, stuns in a stylish kente gown
The beautiful daughter of the CEO of Anita Hotel in Kumasi looked radiant in a green corseted kente gown for her wedding.
The trendsetter, Anita Sefa Boakye, looked exquisite in her floral ponytail hairstyle and makeup for her viral traditional wedding.
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding videos trending on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Priscyamp stated:
beautiful, eiii this lady looks like Anita Adinkra paa oooh
nana_ama_gandhi stated:
@priscyamp paaaaa
charitymensah_official stated:
@priscyamp serious oo eiiii
miss_cole3 stated:
Is that not Anita Adinkra .. eiii nipa di nsɛ oo
baaba_nyameye stated:
My goodness! I thought it was Anita Adinkra
laurie_mcsweet stated:
I was about to ask how many times will she marry … wow they look alike
Medoadepa stated:
Can you tag her
Kharisbeauty stated:
A + for the photographer, you brought their colours out so well
Minglenelly stated:
I know, right? She looks like her.
Cantarelladonkor stated:
Beautiful
abyna_odi stated:
Eiii I thought Akua married again oo
kuzi_salon stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
