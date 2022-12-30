Nigeria's Tiwa Savage Takes Over Fashion In Ghana With Her Daring Outfit To Perform At Afro Nation
- Award-winning musician and international style icon Tiwa Savage gave Ghanaian female stars tough competition with her looks at Afro Nation
- The highly respected performing artist grows younger with each passing year as her fashion takes a new interesting level
- Some popular Ghanaian bloggers have shared videos of the forty-year-old musician showing her impeccable dance moves in a see-through outfit
Nigerian female star Tiwa Savage gave music lovers an epic performance as she rocked an all-black ensemble on the first day of the Afro Nation music festival.
The top performing artist won the heart of Ghanaians with her elegant and revealing outfit as she entertained the music lovers with beautiful tunes.
Looking elegant and young in her short hairstyle, Tiwa Savage wore a black camisole to match her see-through leggings.
The mother-of-one wore a lace kimono which she tied to cover her midriff as she put on a powerful and energetic performance.
Award-winning musician Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly called Tiwa Savage must have a big jewelry box full of gold earrings ranging in different sizes and designs.
At forty-two Tiwa Savage continues to release chart-top songs as she features top musicians on her album.
mikekojo1823
This is now the biggest event in Africa but I tell u what Kumasi will do it better
kofiasiedu__
Abrewa guy guy nie
serwaa_cookies
Aunty Tiwa knows how to handle the stage. Can’t you see she is on
amanda_love85
Forever young
nyarkofrancisasare
Tiwa never disappoints
ritaakwaah
Great performance
_officialyvonne
My Queen Tiwa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
iamwendy_model
Small yash Dey shake ooo
nii_.tagoe
I'm sure she heard that Ayra starr fell on stage so she just wants to play safe
ak_jindu
African bad gyal had to come very bad on stage
