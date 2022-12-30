Award-winning musician and international style icon Tiwa Savage gave Ghanaian female stars tough competition with her looks at Afro Nation

The highly respected performing artist grows younger with each passing year as her fashion takes a new interesting level

Some popular Ghanaian bloggers have shared videos of the forty-year-old musician showing her impeccable dance moves in a see-through outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nigerian female star Tiwa Savage gave music lovers an epic performance as she rocked an all-black ensemble on the first day of the Afro Nation music festival.

The top performing artist won the heart of Ghanaians with her elegant and revealing outfit as she entertained the music lovers with beautiful tunes.

Looking elegant and young in her short hairstyle, Tiwa Savage wore a black camisole to match her see-through leggings.

Tiwa Savage looked classy and chic in an all-black outfit. source: @tiwasavage @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The mother-of-one wore a lace kimono which she tied to cover her midriff as she put on a powerful and energetic performance.

Award-winning musician Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly called Tiwa Savage must have a big jewelry box full of gold earrings ranging in different sizes and designs.

At forty-two Tiwa Savage continues to release chart-top songs as she features top musicians on her album.

mikekojo1823

This is now the biggest event in Africa but I tell u what Kumasi will do it better

kofiasiedu__

Abrewa guy guy nie

serwaa_cookies

Aunty Tiwa knows how to handle the stage. Can’t you see she is on

amanda_love85

Forever young

nyarkofrancisasare

Tiwa never disappoints

ritaakwaah

Great performance

_officialyvonne

My Queen Tiwa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

iamwendy_model

Small yash Dey shake ooo

nii_.tagoe

I'm sure she heard that Ayra starr fell on stage so she just wants to play safe

ak_jindu

African bad gyal had to come very bad on stage

Global Citizen Festival 2022: Tiwa Savage Performs On Stage Barefooted, Gives Energetic Show

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tiwa Savage, a multi-award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, who performed as a surprise act at the just concluded Global Citizen Festival and delighted audiences.

Numerous musicians delighted attendees during the event, which was held simultaneously in Accra at Black Star Square and in New York City at Central Park.

Tiwa Savage performed barefoot while engaging audiences with her contagious enthusiasm and popular songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh