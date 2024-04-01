Harold Amenyah's Wife Looks Classy In A White Dress And Wig To Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary
- Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his wife, Irene, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with lovely photos
- The young couple looked elegant in stylish white ensembles and expensive jewellery set
- Ghanaian actor Fiifi Coleman and other celebrities commented on Harold Amenyah's Instagram post
Award-winning Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his beautiful wife, Irene, look fabulous in white outfits to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Ghanaian midwife Irene Amenyah looked superb in a long white dress with faux fur sleeves that she styled with a white fascinator.
The fashionista wore a long, straight, centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.
Celebrity model Harold Amenyah looked dapper in a short-sleeve white kaftan and matching trousers while rocking sunglasses.
Check out the photo below:
Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looks classy in a black outfit
Event host Harold Amenyah looked dashing as always in a black short-sleeve kaftan and trousers styled with black designer shoes.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users commented on Harold Amenyah and his wife's wedding anniversary photos
Fiificoleman stated:
Congratulations. May God keep watch over your union and bless you both so much.
Vicamichaels stated:
Happy Anniversary Fam ❤
caroline4real stated:
1st April masa
Fredkostudios stated:
If you can’t, STOP admiring this picture and the couples in it….. Let’s gather here.❤❤❤
Jerryjustice stated:
Happy 1st anniversary guys❤️❤️❤️
Tonymustgetrich stated:
Oh so soon. more years ahead. God bless your home
Congratulations fam
dela_seade stated:
Noko nice
kojo_soboh stated:
Happy wedding anniversary bro. What A blessing . To God be the glory
_engraxiia_ stated:
And it had to
Ahoufe Patri looks smoking hot in red short dress with long-sleeve hand gloves: "She is my full spec"
Kafuidanku stated:
Cuties
Jayarthurjnr stated:
Happy anniversary, family ❤️
Ammansaa stated:
Happy Anniversary guys ❤
Harold Amenyah's Wife Rocks An African Print Dress And Flaunts Ring Amid Husband's Controversial Sex Comments
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Irene Amenyah, a Ghanaian midwife who never ceases to amaze her fans with her flawless complexion.
The wife of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah usually looks chic in sophisticated outfits and hairdos.
The young couple created a YouTube page after their beautiful wedding photos went viral on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh