Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his wife, Irene, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with lovely photos

The young couple looked elegant in stylish white ensembles and expensive jewellery set

Ghanaian actor Fiifi Coleman and other celebrities commented on Harold Amenyah's Instagram post

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his beautiful wife, Irene, look fabulous in white outfits to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Ghanaian midwife Irene Amenyah looked superb in a long white dress with faux fur sleeves that she styled with a white fascinator.

Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene look stunning together. Photo credit: @haroldamenyah.

Source: Instagram

The fashionista wore a long, straight, centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes to complete her look.

Celebrity model Harold Amenyah looked dapper in a short-sleeve white kaftan and matching trousers while rocking sunglasses.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looks classy in a black outfit

Event host Harold Amenyah looked dashing as always in a black short-sleeve kaftan and trousers styled with black designer shoes.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Harold Amenyah and his wife's wedding anniversary photos

Fiificoleman stated:

Congratulations. May God keep watch over your union and bless you both so much.

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy Anniversary Fam ❤

caroline4real stated:

1st April masa

Fredkostudios stated:

If you can’t, STOP admiring this picture and the couples in it….. Let’s gather here.❤❤❤

Jerryjustice stated:

Happy 1st anniversary guys❤️❤️❤️

Tonymustgetrich stated:

Oh so soon. more years ahead. God bless your home

Congratulations fam

dela_seade stated:

Noko nice

kojo_soboh stated:

Happy wedding anniversary bro. What A blessing . To God be the glory

_engraxiia_ stated:

And it had to

Kafuidanku stated:

Cuties

Jayarthurjnr stated:

Happy anniversary, family ❤️

Ammansaa stated:

Happy Anniversary guys ❤

Harold Amenyah's Wife Rocks An African Print Dress And Flaunts Ring Amid Husband's Controversial Sex Comments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Irene Amenyah, a Ghanaian midwife who never ceases to amaze her fans with her flawless complexion.

The wife of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah usually looks chic in sophisticated outfits and hairdos.

The young couple created a YouTube page after their beautiful wedding photos went viral on social media.

