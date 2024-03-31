Ahoufe Patri: Ghanaian Actress Looks Sassy In A Red Halter Neck Short Dress With Long Hand Gloves
- Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri is one of the few female celebrities who is easily identified with her signature hairstyle
- The Cocoa Brown star has won attention with her revealing outfit for her latest photoshoot on Instagram
- Some social media users have commented on Ahoufe Patri's flawless makeup and long acrylic nails
Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, has caused a stir with her stunning look for her official Easter photoshoot.
The fitness enthusiast wore a short red dress highlighting her famous curves as she posed flirtatiously for the cameras.
Ahoufe Patri looked effortlessly chic in her short hairstyle, heavy makeup, red lipstick, and shimmering eyeshadows.
The beauty influencer accessorised her look with gold earrings and fashionable rings to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Ahoufe Patri flaunts her cleavage at Efya's concert
Smash It fitness group founder Ahoufe Patri stole the spotlight at Ghanaian musician Efya's concert with her cleavage-baring dress.
She styled the thigh-high dress with an expensive jewellery set while rocking heavy makeup.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Ahoufe Patri's daring outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Chikybaddest stated:
Patri, let me buy you a house
Naamerleyy stated:
Odo! ❤❤
Kingbygone stated:
Anything for the boys
sika_no_ashi stated:
Awuraa to the whole wiase
nura_ladi stated:
Cutie
query_query1 stated:
Is that a cleavage ring
lilcashofficial_1 stated:
no gyina mu
thereal_afima_gh stated:
Cool baby girl ❤
samuelwhyte_ stated:
Priscilla is a baby girl ❤️
georgeejnr1 stated:
See her Tummy; check out her Nails! Her skin tone!Perfect combination.
kensom_ stated:
Queen
samuelnanakojobiney stated:
Cool on and yourself
Ghanachalie stated:
Full spec
Ahoufe Patri: I Keep A Short Hairstyle Because I Love Sleeping And Don't Have Time To Fix My Hair
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ahoufe Patri, who hails from Ghana and claims that her short hair results from laziness.
The 31-year-old is one of the biggest celebrities from Ghana who has had chic signature haircuts for many years.
One of Ghana's most gifted content producers, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, has been in numerous sketches.
