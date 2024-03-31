Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri is one of the few female celebrities who is easily identified with her signature hairstyle

The Cocoa Brown star has won attention with her revealing outfit for her latest photoshoot on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Ahoufe Patri's flawless makeup and long acrylic nails

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, has caused a stir with her stunning look for her official Easter photoshoot.

The fitness enthusiast wore a short red dress highlighting her famous curves as she posed flirtatiously for the cameras.

Ahoufe Patri slays in a short hairstyle. Photo credit: @priscialla_opoku_agyeman.

Source: Instagram

Ahoufe Patri looked effortlessly chic in her short hairstyle, heavy makeup, red lipstick, and shimmering eyeshadows.

The beauty influencer accessorised her look with gold earrings and fashionable rings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Ahoufe Patri flaunts her cleavage at Efya's concert

Smash It fitness group founder Ahoufe Patri stole the spotlight at Ghanaian musician Efya's concert with her cleavage-baring dress.

She styled the thigh-high dress with an expensive jewellery set while rocking heavy makeup.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Ahoufe Patri's daring outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Chikybaddest stated:

Patri, let me buy you a house

Naamerleyy stated:

Odo! ❤❤

Kingbygone stated:

Anything for the boys

sika_no_ashi stated:

Awuraa to the whole wiase

nura_ladi stated:

Cutie

query_query1 stated:

Is that a cleavage ring

lilcashofficial_1 stated:

no gyina mu

thereal_afima_gh stated:

Cool baby girl ❤

samuelwhyte_ stated:

Priscilla is a baby girl ❤️

georgeejnr1 stated:

See her Tummy; check out her Nails! Her skin tone!Perfect combination.

kensom_ stated:

Queen

samuelnanakojobiney stated:

Cool on and yourself

Ghanachalie stated:

Full spec

