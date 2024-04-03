Diana Asamoah: Gospel Musician Stuns In Stylish Puff-Sleeves Dress At Empress Gifty's Concert
- Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah was one of the best-dressed female celebrities at The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC)
- The annual gospel event is organised by a famous female gospel musician, Empress Gifty, who is married to a politician
- Some social media users commented on Diana Asamoah's elegant outfit to the star-studded event
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah graced Empress Gifty's event, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC), in a stunning outfit on April 1, 2024.
The fashionable female celebrity looked classy in a black round-neck with a puff-sleeved dress designed with shiny brocade fabric.
Diana Asamoah wore a long centre-parted hairstyle, mild makeup and glossy lips to complete her look.
The Pentecost Gya hitmaker accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set and hand-beaded bracelets while flaunting her black designer bag.
Watch the video below:
Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looks splendid in a long-sleeve gown
Diana Asamoah, the founder of the Abba Father Concert, turned heads as she slipped on a long-sleeve ruffled dress for a video shoot.
She looked charming in a simple ponytail hairstyle and expensive earrings to complete her look.
Check out the photo below:
Some social media users commented on Diana Asamoah's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
Khenstone stated:
Whatever she is doing, it’s working for her …it has uplifted her name again in the industry…regardless of these..when she holds the microphone it's a different thing
kiss_n_bite_shawarma stated:
she is looking really good
__nanayaa__k stated:
Aww, she's really looking beautiful
maame_sirwaah stated:
Bombastic side eye
archimedesoppong stated:
That's rebranding and she has really succeeded in that.
i_am_nhyiraba stated:
Na anointing oil na ode gu ne nim saa nu ana ajunku
ambitious_afia stated:
The way I love this woman the only female president for slaying for Christ Jesus.
sipmix_beverages stated:
Can't she walk in the heels
nanel_mills stated:
Eei Diana Asamoah eee!!!
Saidarahina stated:
As3 let me comport myself not to laugh
Diana Asamoah Shows Ghanaian Celebs How To Slay As She Rocks Stylish Green Outfit And GH¢500 Sneakers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who made waves in a radio interview with her amazing appearance.
In a popular video, the style influencer shone in a sophisticated two-piece ready-to-wear dress.
Some social media fans complimented the well-known artiste for consistently looking amazing in classy attire.
