Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah graced Empress Gifty's event, The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC), in a stunning outfit on April 1, 2024.

The fashionable female celebrity looked classy in a black round-neck with a puff-sleeved dress designed with shiny brocade fabric.

Diana Asamoah rocks elegant gowns. Photo credits: @dianaasamoah and @zionfelix.

Diana Asamoah wore a long centre-parted hairstyle, mild makeup and glossy lips to complete her look.

The Pentecost Gya hitmaker accessorised her look with a gold jewellery set and hand-beaded bracelets while flaunting her black designer bag.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looks splendid in a long-sleeve gown

Diana Asamoah, the founder of the Abba Father Concert, turned heads as she slipped on a long-sleeve ruffled dress for a video shoot.

She looked charming in a simple ponytail hairstyle and expensive earrings to complete her look.

Some social media users commented on Diana Asamoah's outfit

Khenstone stated:

Whatever she is doing, it’s working for her …it has uplifted her name again in the industry…regardless of these..when she holds the microphone it's a different thing

kiss_n_bite_shawarma stated:

she is looking really good

__nanayaa__k stated:

Aww, she's really looking beautiful

maame_sirwaah stated:

Bombastic side eye

archimedesoppong stated:

That's rebranding and she has really succeeded in that.

i_am_nhyiraba stated:

Na anointing oil na ode gu ne nim saa nu ana ajunku

ambitious_afia stated:

The way I love this woman the only female president for slaying for Christ Jesus.

sipmix_beverages stated:

Can't she walk in the heels

nanel_mills stated:

Eei Diana Asamoah eee!!!

Saidarahina stated:

As3 let me comport myself not to laugh

