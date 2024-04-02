Ghanaian musician Becca is undoubtedly one of the fashionable female musicians with hit songs

The outstanding performer wore an elegant outfit to perform at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees event in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Becca's jaw-dropping outfit and hairstyle at the event

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, popularly called Becca, was one of the top stars who performed at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' Afripolo festival in Ghana.

The African Woman hitmaker looked smoking hot in a signature outfit by a rising Ghanaian fashion designer at the star-studded event.

Ghanaian musician Becca looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @beccafrica.

She wore a classy white top and a green form-fitting designer skirt while entertaining the audience with her hit songs and dance moves.

Becca won over the fashionistas with her long, lustrous frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled in high heels.

Watch the video below;

Becca looks fabulous in a short dress at the Women Of Valor conference

With her electrifying performance, Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Becca got a female audience at the 2024 Women of Valor conference in Accra.

She looked fantastic in a three-quarter sleeve leather dress, centre-parted curly hairstyle, and gold earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Becca's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Duchesstrish stated:

Always giving us the best. Beautiful ❤❤

Kokudeshop stated:

It’s a beautiful song! Congratulations

asoms_villa stated:

#makoma is a song for the book!! ❤❤

jack_4_reall stated:

This is so beautiful to watch❤️❤️

sins19kojohoho stated:

world best ❤️

empressdede7 stated:

Becca..."Wonderful Woman, Yeah, Yeah, Beautiful Woman...

ms__jme stated:

Love the skirt!

brytnanakuami stated:

makoma ❤️❤️

mumford_zyba stated:

Soul pal

edem9084 stated:

I love you

Tuneplayghuk stated:

You have been missed, but you are welcome back, love the tune❤️❤️. The Fanti, too, you nailed it

november_kennedy stated:

Drop some love for @beccafrica ❤

