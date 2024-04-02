Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is wishing her fans a new month by rocking a new kente design

The mother-of-one looked effortlessly chic in her custom-made dress while jamming to a new song by a viral artiste

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's new outfit and hairstyle trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, looked gorgeous in a stunning kente dress while jamming to King Paluta's new song Aseda, in a viral video.

The talented television personality looked like a beauty goddess, slaying in the off-shoulder dress designed with unique beads and embellishments.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a long and voluminous hairstyle styled with gold hair accessories to match her gold finger rings.

The 46-year-old looked classy, as always, with heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and perfectly drawn eyebrows to compliment her look.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks beautiful warrior outfits

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Ghana's Independence Day by rocking a classy warrior outfit and native sandals.

She wore a red headscarf with a matching armband and a bracelet made with animal print to pair with the designs in the dress.

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions;

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy New Month Empress

Gregokyere stated:

Looking beautiful, Mama

Jhaybhanks stated:

Things we love to see in the industry

amasarpongkumankuma stated:

You are beautiful

abenaquarsh1 stated:

This music is already a hit is going to cause a commotion.

Felixasanti stated:

❤️ God bless you for always supporting musicians

ann_ita1 stated:

Aww, Nana, you look so beautiful ♥️

akosua_darklips stated:

This is so beautiful to watch

maadwoa_peace stated:

Mcbrown has turned a support system for everyone, and it's so beautiful to watch….. Humble and down-to-earth human being …. Long live Empress, long live .

