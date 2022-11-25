Ghanaian-Nigerian actress Yvonne Okoro is trending on social media after sharing sizzling birthday photos

The exceptional A-lister actress always set fashion trends with her exquisite two-piece outfits

Yvonne Okoro is among the top actresses who have worked with award-winning film director Shirley Frimpong Manso

Ghanaian-Nigerian actress Yvonne Okoro is a year older today. The style icon has caused a stir with her sizzling birthday photos.

Yvonne Okoro looked elegant in a Versace couture jumpsuit that cost two thousand and seven hundred and twenty-four Ghana cedis, according to zaalando.com.

The A-lister celebrity wore a black and blond frontal hairstyle that perfectly matched her look.

The outstanding actress shared a portrait of her flawless look. The makeup artist did an incredible job of using the proper skin tone foundation for the face beat.

The makeup blends beautifully with her smooth skin. The eyebrows' shape was in sync with the eye lining and eye shadow colors.

The contouring on her perfectly structured cheekbones matched her pointed nose and lipstick colors. Yvonne wore different types and sizes of earrings to her thirty-eighth birthday celebration.

Dentaa, Ms Nancy, and other Ghanaian celebrities celebrate Yvonne Okoro

msnancy_sc

Happy birthday dear girl. You are blessed and beautiful.

dentaa_show

Happy birthday sis

nikkisamonas

sellygalley

❤️ Happy birthday Yvonne

caroline4real

Happy birthday ❤️

vicamichaels

Ada Ada Happy Birthday ❤️

gwen_addo

Woooow it’s the birthday

femi.asante

Happy Birthday beautiful❤️

denrele_edun

WHATTTTTTTTTT! Are you even Human at all? Everyday should be your Birthday yo! The Answer to a Prayer we never made, you know it's Mad Luvvvvvvvvvvvvv from here! Luvvvvvvvvvvvvv you forever and a day @yvonneokoro ! HBD GORGEOUS! Oh and VOGUE just called, they need you on the cover ASAP!

sista.afia

I want to be looking hot like this at 38 Queen

marthaankomah

Happy birthday beautiful you are blessed and highly favored

jamesgardinergh

Look at this 20 yr old girl trying to trick us . Happy birthday boo! Age like fine wine!

irenelogan

My beautiful girl, happy birthday love.

