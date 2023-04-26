Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio is in the same league with Nana Ama McBrown and Jackie Appiah regarding her fashion sense

The gorgeous and outstanding female celebrity loves to flaunt her designer bags and expensive fashion accessories online

Sandra Sarfo Ababio is a top beauty influencer always promoting the latest skincare brand on her social media pages

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio is a versatile female celebrity in Kumasi. The fashionista is also among the A-lister star with an absolute fashion sense.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Nana Ama McBrown look elegant in this collage. Photo credits: @iamamamcbrown @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

The brand influencer and serial entrepreneur spends lavishly on designer brands and employed top stylists to put together her look for every event.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio looks classy in a white outfit

The top Kumawood actress graced her niece's christening in a stunning skintight white dress and matching fascinators.

She wore a black curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for this look. Sandra completed her look with gold jewellery and a mini Louis Vuitton bag.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio stuns in a Gucci ensemble

The talented Ghanaian actress slayed a black bodysuit and Gucci leggings. She wore a long trench coat with fur and a stylish blue hat.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio looks smoking hot in a black two-piece outfit

The fashionista looked glamorous in a coloured hairstyle and a shiny two-piece outfit. She wore a long-sleeve top showing off some skin. Sandra flaunted her curves in a bodycon skirt while posing in different angles.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio rocks a denim outfi.t

The beauty influencer look showed off her beautiful tattoo in this photo. She wore a splendid denim outfit with cutouts. Sandra looked classy in a coloured hairstyle and big round loop earrings for this look.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio looks elegant in a short hairstyle

The fashion model stepped out in a designer shirt paired with a short skirt. She looked fabulous in abluntt fringe hairstyle.

Sandra Ababio was photographed holding an expensive Chanel bag to match her effortlessly chic looks.

Source: YEN.com.gh