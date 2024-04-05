Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family are living a lustrous lifestyle in and out of Ghana.

The mother-of-three and her children are always spotted in designer outfits and expensive sneakers

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's outfit and pricey frontal hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family, including her pretty nanny, are enjoying their holidays in the Netherlands after celebrating the Easter holidays in Ghana.

The outstanding film producer Tracey Boakye looked classy in a Loewe tee shirt and denim jeans styled with a Valentino jacket.

She looked gorgeous in a frontal lace curly hairstyle while flaunting her bare face without makeup.

Tracey Boakye and her family rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @traceyboakye.

Frank Badu Ntiamoah, the talented actor, also rocked a black tee shirt, jeans, and black Jordan sneakers.

Tracey Boakye's adorable kids stole the spotlight with their expensive ensembles and sneakers.

Check out the photos below;

Tracey Boakye and her daughter slay in matching outfits

Tracey Boakye and her daughter were photographed in a matching white top and denim jeans for a lovely photoshoot.

The mother and daughter duo looked elegant in beautiful hairstyles and earrings to complete their looks.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye and her family's vacation photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

emprez_nana stated:

God bless you always for your Nanny

amoanimaa_gmb23 stated:

Obaa yaa ❤

maa_adwoa_agyenkwa stated:

God bless you for all you do for your nanny.

Mamadollars stated:

Enjoy Sis

ladyharriet_ stated:

My people

sugar_gal_mimi stated:

Nanny wey travel pas some Ghana celebrity

_sunnybeads stated:

Family

Ednadarko stated:

May God bless you for what you have been doing for your nanny , I wish we will get opportunity like this

shandy_adepa stated:

I see more blessings ✨️

yaasika11 stated:

God bless your handwork

lipsybea1 stated:

@tracey_boakye I want to meet you so badly I am also in Amsterdam, I love you so much ❤️

