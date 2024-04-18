Award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin is one of the hardworking Ghanaian women with a unique fashion sense

Salma Mumin looked exquisite in a maxi dress as she modelled in the newest collection of Budu dresses

Ghanaian musicians MzVee and MzBel have commented on the series of photos Salma Mumin posted on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin wore a decent dress for a photoshoot.

Salma Mumin, who owns a clothing brand, is famous for promoting her friend's businesses and projects on her official social media platforms.

The founder of Lure By Salma looked effortlessly chic in a Budu outfit with a stylish belt to complete her look.

Salma Mumin looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

Source: Instagram

She styled the fashionable maxi dress with a beautiful pearl necklace and a cute handmade bag for the shoot.

Salma Mumin looked gorgeous, as always, with a long, straight hairstyle and perfect makeup with long eyelashes.

Check out the photos below;

Salma Mumin rocks a white dress to Sammy Kuffour's baby mama plush birthday party

Salma Mumin was among the best-dressed stars at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party over the weekend.

She wore a form-fitting white dress with expensive animal leather print shoes styled with a classy bag.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian media personality Edma Lawer has commented on Salma Mumin's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Edmalawer stated:

An absolute beauty! . My pretty face!‍

Mzbeldaily stated:

Gorgeous

Eddienartey stated:

You look stunning

Jjiglam stated:

Salmaaaaaa

Ziziyeb stated:

Gorgeous is the word!

Mzveegh stated:

2nd photo… flawless

Sylvianduka stated:

Loveeeee!!! This is beautiful

Abokye stated:

Looking gorgeous as always

_sinare stated:

See my salamatu

st_kojomensah stated:

@salmamumin, you so blessed to be stressed

Emieskloset stated:

The Dress really looks Good on you

Afroqueensandkings stated:

Oh mama you are indeed a Queen

jalloh6342 stated:

Gorgeous Salma ❤️❤️❤️

Lurebysalma stated:

So graceful

inusahduutissahaku stated:

Hajia

Ghanaian Actress Goes Viral As She Rocks GH¢700 Red Dress And GH¢400 Shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin, who dazzled on the Delay Show in a sophisticated ensemble.

The diligent lady, who consistently travels in business class, accessorized her ensemble with exquisite Versace shoes.

Salma Mumin has received positive reviews from social media users for her constancy in her wardrobe selections.

Source: YEN.com.gh