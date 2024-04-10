Ghanaian bride Eunice got her wedding vendor very emotional as she shed tears during her makeup and hairstyling

The beautiful bride wore three elegant outfits for her traditional wedding ceremony and photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian couple Eunice and Solomon's wedding videos

Ghanaian bride living in Canada Eunice couldn't hold back her tears during her luxurious wedding ceremony in Ghana.

The fair-skinned bride with a slim waist cried throughout her makeup session before her traditional wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Eunice and Solomon look perfect together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Eunice wore a pink corseted off-shoulder bridal robe that made her glow as she slayed in a side-parted ponytail hairstyle.

In the viral video, the bride's mother and her mother-in-law were seen consoling her to stop crying and get ready to say her wedding vows.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Eunice looks ravishing in a stylish kente gown

Ghanaian bride Eunice defined classy and elegance with her sartorial choices for her lavish wedding.

She wore a beautiful kente gown designed with customised kente fabric for her traditional wedding.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Eunice slays in a white beaded wedding gown

Ghanaian bride Eunice walked down the aisle in a gorgeous white beaded lace gown for her white wedding.

The handsome groom Solomon wedded his beautiful black and tuxedo for the plush event.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the bride's beautiful wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Shopkhoi stated:

What a beautiful bride she is, and such a sweet moment

miss_alluring stated:

She’s gorg

nyue_damodel stated:

She is gorgeous

Drserwaah stated:

Beautiful

hivel_events stated:

So lovely ❤️❤️. Congratulations to our beautiful bride ❤️

gloria_owusu_darkwah stated:

Eish❤️

esta_nanahemaa stated:

My very own sis, tears of joy....missing dada too I guess!

Lecasblenathalie stated:

Ouah ❤️Quelle grande beauté ❤️❤️❤️❤️

maame_akua_esi_nsonwaa stated:

She's soo beautiful

am_anna_maud stated:

The lady is pretty paaa

Champexy stated:

She looks like @simisanyaa ❤️

Giorgianathaniel stated:

What a beauty!

Ghanaian Bride Glows In A Corseted Kente Gown With One-hand Detachable Sleeve And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Naa Djaba, a Ghanaian blogger who resides in the UK and is among the stunning women whose wedding photos went viral in April 2024.

The fashionista's wedding attire and makeup choices were daring fashion statements. Social media users have commented regarding the bride's opulent wedding hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh