Ghanaian bride Amoatemaa is following in the footsteps of viral celebrity bride Marie Bliss as she rocks decent outfits for her wedding

The fair-skinned bride with an infectious smile looked fabulous in custom-made dresses on her big day

Some social media users have commented on the bride's breathtaking kente dress and flawless white gown

Ghanaian bride Amoatemaa has impressed many online with her sartorial choices and elegant hairstyle for her plush wedding in March 2024.

The tall and curvy bride, who married a handsome man, Shadrack, wore a long-sleeve kente and lace gown for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Shadrack and Amoatemaa look perfect together. Photo credit: @weddingsbyquan

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Amoatemaa wore an elegant cornrow hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her bridal look.

The wealthy groom looked like a royal in a colourful kente gown wrapped in an expensive gold jewellery set.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Amoatemaa looks angelic in a long-sleeve lace gown

Ghanaian bride Amoatemaa looked angelic in a turtleneck see-through lace gown for her white wedding.

She wore a beautiful tiara and unique drop earrings to match her outfit. The radiant bride looked stunning in flawless makeup and long eyelashes.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the bride's makeup look

YEN.com.gh has com

misteryluxuryhair stated:

Very rich We learnt a lot and we had fun! Thank you so much

Idaracious stated:

So beautiful

hair_delicacy stated:

Ehhh God so beautiful oo

hairbybube_ stated:

So beautiful

posh_hair_gh stated:

Too stunning mama❤️❤️❤️ am glad I signed up with you

bilonias_beautyempire stated:

When passion meets professionalism, the outcome is POSH!!! Such excellence! An impeccable master class May God enlarge your territories, ma. God bless you. Thank you for the opportunity

twix_loves_domo stated:

Love it !! I also love the hairline representation not too many people can do wigs for a hairline like mine

Sabrainnan stated:

Your hands are blessed

Ghanaian Bride With Melanin Skin Rocks Sleeveless Kente Gown, Marries White Man With Hilarious Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Bacino, a Ghanaian bride who turned heads in two corseted kente gowns, making her a lovely bride.

Throughout the wedding ceremony, the attractive Ghanaian bride and her voluptuous groom couldn't stop gazing at one another.

Social media users have commented about the groom's flawless dancing during the customary wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh