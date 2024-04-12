Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey wants to break the internet with her breathtaking new photos

Emelia Brobbey looks fabulous in a white top styled with carefully designed three-tone pants

Some social media users are in awe of Emelia Brobbey while admiring her charming new hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has collaborated with top male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah to design a spectacular outfit for her new photoshoot.

The screen goddess looked angelic in a white off-shoulder top with unique floral designs and a coloured beading pattern on the neckline and waistline.

Emelia Brobbey looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

While posing at an event centre, Emelia Brobbey styled her look with three-tone pleated floor-sweeping pants.

She wore glamorous coloured wavy hair styled by the only top male makeup artist and hairstylist in Kumasi, Barima Artistry.

For the glam, Emelia Brobbey's longtime makeup artist, Chelsea Blaq, made up glow with her flawless brush stroke and glossy lipstick.

Check out the photo below;

Emelia Brobbey looks casual in a white tee shirt and black pants

The famous television host stepped out in a Givenchy tee shirt and form-fitting pants styled with sneakers for her shopping spree.

Emelia Brobbey wore a simple bob hairstyle and accessorized her look with a gold wristwatch and bracelet.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ansahkenphotography stated:

Queen

kitchen_household_dazzle stated:

Beautiful piece...... looking stunning

voicebehindthestars_she stated:

Confidence is your name ✌️❤️

Sheshatta stated:

Pretty

Ramavisionsbam stated:

Beautiful

Higepikaizo stated:

This is classic classss

afia_goldy stated:

What a beauty,lady emmm❤❤❤

amma6501 stated:

Wow queen EM soo beautiful ❤

mayfiaboah2 stated:

Queen EMMI Papaabi ❤️

Selichris stated:

This is so beautiful Emmy❤️❤️❤️

adjoa_black stated:

One of Ghana's most beautiful ladies ❤❤

eugits_kitchen stated:

Looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

gift_yin stated:

Evergreen

amewusikabeautyclinic stated:

Wow, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

loisnyarkowaa stated:

Queen

obaapa_unice stated:

You are looking beautiful ❤️ big Sis ❤️

Emelia Brobbey Stuns In Stylish Flare African Print Dress And Designer Bag After Arriving In Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who has taken the fashion industry by storm shortly after returning to Ghana from the US.

Emelia Brobbey looked stunning as always in an African print outfit for her first picture session when she met her fans.

Some people have commented on Emelia Brobbey's attire and endearing haircut on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh